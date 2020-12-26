EverGreen announces November Eagle Award recipients

RACINE — EverGreen Academy announced the recipients of the November Eagle Award. Two students from each classroom receive an Eagle Award from their teacher for showing the school’s core values in their daily life. EverGreen’s core values are perseverance, responsibility, respect, security and joy. Recipients are:
Grades six to eight:
- Julius Calvillo, Trevor Higgins, Rose Mindermann, Nathaniel Enright, Sophia Reeser, Janessa Hill, Natalie Saldivar, Nevaeh Trujillo, Zoe Miller, Emilio Posadas, Randy Kroeger and Donivin Sullivan.
Grades three to five:
- Isaac Beranis, Liam Pollock, Jayden Villa, Eric Felix, Ellie Mindermann, Gabe Smith, Alyanna Moore, Kenneth Johnson, Jadaya Canada, Molly Drier, Ava Guzman and Ayden Neris.
Grades 4K to second: Dylan Haase, Naomi Cacciotti, Natasha Reyheart, Peyton Sus, Hinckley Meier, Alexis Ahart, Caine Drews, Milena Lazarevich, Savannah Gross, Aurora Greider, Damian Hill, Emma Valdez, Mia Verwey, Brooklyn Robinson and Dario McCray.