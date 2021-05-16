EverGreen Academy to host Touch a Truck event May 22

RACINE — EverGreen Academy and PTO will present Touch a Truck from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22, in the parking lot at the Chicory building, 3351 Chicory Road.
Construction vehicles, semis, emergency vehicles and fancy cars will be on display.
The event also includes a free art project for children, vendors, business raffles and hourly 50/50 raffles. There is no fee to attend and concessions will be sold. An aluminum can drive will also be held.
