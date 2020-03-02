EverGreen Academy PTO to host pasta fundraiser
MOUNT PLEASANT — Join EverGreen Academy and the EverGreen PTO for the school’s first annual pasta dinner fundraiser and elementary art show (4K-5th grades).

The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 20, at EverGreen’s Chicory Building, 3351 Chicory Road.

Dinner Tickets do not need to be purchased to attend the art show.

Dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with a prepaid ticket (cash or check), dine-in or carry out. Desserts will be available from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Dinner tickets are $7 each and include pasta with sauce, two meatballs, salad, bread and dessert. Drinks are included with dine-in tickets.

Reservations are due by Wednesday, March 4. For more information, contact Vice Principal Becky Spanke at becky.spanke@evergreen.k12.wi.us or at 262-456-1079.

