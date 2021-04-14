EverGreen Academy presents March Eagle awards

ELMWOOD PARK — EverGreen Academy presented its March Eagle Awards recently via zoom. Two students from each class were chosen by their teachers to receive this award for showing EverGreen core values (security, perseverance, respect and joy) throughout the month. Some parent/volunteers also received Eagle Awards for their service to the school. Student recipients are:
GRADES 4K-5: Harrison Weinfurter, Aaron Volk, Landon Lonergan, Kaelyn Duckworth, Zamahni Bostic, Tucker Savage, Sophia Cacciotti, Lynzi Wehrli-Mead, Natalia Bautista, Cymeonna Alexander, Benjamin Smith, Finley Savage, Olivia Torres, Ramona Overstreet, Norah Leonard, K'mora Richmond, Grayson Haase, Jadah Mack, Chase Acuna, Jordan Matta, Charlotte Meier, Jay'Vion Berryman, Audrey Granger, Kaylyn Savage, Khylie Wilson, Connor Gallagher, Ron Henry.
GRADES: 6-8: Lukas Kivenas, Alexander Kiesler, Nevaeh Trujillo, Zoe Miller, Corde Collins, Carissa Novine, Rosaline Mindermann, Christopher Gallagher, Darrius Froode, Noah Schimian, Randy Kroeger, Mckyla Bowen, Emilio Posadas, Rachel Schimian.