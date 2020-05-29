EverGreen Academy holds graduate parade

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — At 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, cars were lined up outside and down the street of EverGreen Academy's elementary school on Chicory Road for the eighth-grade graduates' parade.

Middle School staff and administration stood outside the school, socially distanced, to help congratulate the eigth graders, hand them treats, movie coupons, third quarter honor roll certificates and year books. For all the grads, it was an emotional time being able to see their teachers again, but for some even more so because they had been at the school since its opening in 2013.

Principal Mike Meier was their third-grade teacher and Vice Principal Becky Spanke was their second-grade teacher. Meier told each graduate that the academy staff hopes to have a graduation ceremony and party for them in the near future, but the date is up in the air pending state quarantine guidelines.

All graduates were extended wishes for continued success in their future, good health and to remember the school vision they said each day (To have a school where each child is known, valued, challenged, nurtured and looks forward to coming to school each day) and to follow the school's core vision (to feel a sense of security, to persevere and never give up, to respect others, and to find joy where ever their future takes them).

