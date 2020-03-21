EverGreen Academy announces February Eagle Award recipients
EverGreen Academy announces February Eagle Award recipients

MOUNT PLEASANT — Eagle Awards are given to EverGreen Academy students by their homeroom teachers for showing our core values (security, perseverance, respect and joy) throughout the month.

FEBRUARY EAGLE AWARDS MIDDLE SCHOOL

Jude Swartz, Anthony Phillips, Keiana Laycock, Zaire Fralin, Aneudy Ramirez, Natalie Saldivar, Samantha Mindermann, Nicholas Adamski, Bella Torres, London Garcia and William Kowalski.

FEBRUARY EAGLE AWARDS 4K-2 GRADES

Dario McCray, Ben Smith, Kingston Hennegan, Penelope Leonard, Jeremiah Hansbrough, Kenadie Cacciotti, Fiona Hennegan, Alexis Hennegan, Dillon Etie, Anthony Jaye Burnette and Novah Peterson.

FEBRUARY EAGLE AWARDS 3-5 GRADES

Chase Acuna, Olivia Maldonado, Dallas Delgado, Jaderian Canada, Lukas Kivenas, Mason Jardina, Melony Gursky, Emma Parkinson, Zane McCarter, Logan Hurley, Marciano Serra, Robbie Perron, Violet Macdougall and John Hunter.

