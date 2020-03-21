EverGreen Academy announces February Eagle Award recipients

Eagle Awards are given to students by their homeroom teachers for showing our core values (security, perseverance, respect and joy) throughout the month. February award winners for grades 4K to 2 are: Front row, from left: Kenadie Cacciotti, Fiona Hennegan, Alexis Hennegan, Dillon Etie and Anthony Jaye Burnette. Back row, from left: Dario McCray, Ben Smith, Kingston Hennegan, Penelope Leonard and Jeremiah Hansbrough. Not pictured is Novah Peterson.
Eagle Awards are given to students by their homeroom teachers for showing our core values (security, perseverance, respect and joy) throughout the month. February Eagle Award winners are: Front row, Violet Macdougall; Middle row, from left: Melony Gursky, Emma Parkinson, Zane McCarter, Logan Hurley, Marciano Serra and Robbie Perron; Back row, from left: Chase Acuna, Olivia Maldonado, Dallas Delgado, Jaderian Canada, Lukas Kivenas, and Mason Jardina. Not pictured is John Hunter.
Eagle Awards are given to EverGreen Academy students by their homeroom teachers for showing our core values (security, perseverance, respect and joy) throughout the month. February Eagle Awards for Middle School went to: Front row, left to right: Natalie Saldivar, Samantha Mindermann, Nicholas Adamski, Bella Torres, London Garcia and, not pictured, William Kowalski. Back row, from left: Jude Swartz, Anthony Phillips, Keiana Laycock, Zaire Fralin and Aneudy Ramirez.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Eagle Awards are given to EverGreen Academy students by their homeroom teachers for showing our core values (security, perseverance, respect and joy) throughout the month.
FEBRUARY EAGLE AWARDS MIDDLE SCHOOL
Jude Swartz, Anthony Phillips, Keiana Laycock, Zaire Fralin, Aneudy Ramirez, Natalie Saldivar, Samantha Mindermann, Nicholas Adamski, Bella Torres, London Garcia and William Kowalski.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
FEBRUARY EAGLE AWARDS 4K-2 GRADES
Dario McCray, Ben Smith, Kingston Hennegan, Penelope Leonard, Jeremiah Hansbrough, Kenadie Cacciotti, Fiona Hennegan, Alexis Hennegan, Dillon Etie, Anthony Jaye Burnette and Novah Peterson.
FEBRUARY EAGLE AWARDS 3-5 GRADES
Chase Acuna, Olivia Maldonado, Dallas Delgado, Jaderian Canada, Lukas Kivenas, Mason Jardina, Melony Gursky, Emma Parkinson, Zane McCarter, Logan Hurley, Marciano Serra, Robbie Perron, Violet Macdougall and John Hunter.