Evergree announces September Eagle Award recipients

RACINE — These students were Eagle Award winners for September at EverGreen Academy:
- Grades six to eight: Joseph Greene, Hannah Beernink, Elijah Amundson, Sarahi Hernandez, Madison Howard, Zane McCarter, Mason Jardina, Alex Mitchell, Anniyah Craddock, Madison Lafave, Antonio Lussier, Brady Lozano, Hector Kiesler, Zander Rangel, Kaelyn Suominen and Michael Nelson.
- Grades 4K-five: Alanna Burnette, Carter Ferg, Viola Phifer, Wesley Seivert, Shay Ney, Mila Bautista, Lukas Schmidt, Lilliana George, Mariya Thomas, Harrison Weinfurter, Francisco Salazar, Jaydin Bustamante, Greyson Kolecheck, Emma Villalobos, Alexis Ahart, Tobias Gutierrez, Ricardo Everett, Milena Lararevich, Lynzi Wehrli-Mead, Malaysia Hunter, Isabel Ricksecker, Liam Gandee, Alexis Hennegan, Olivia Torres, WiIliam Pollock, Braily Martz, Michael Walker and Gabriella Bernal.
These are students chosen by their teachers who have seen them demonstrating the EverGreen Academy core values —security (practicing being safe), perseverance (in their work and attitude), respect (their fellow students and staff) and joy (having it and sharing it with others). Students are given a certificate, a message from their teacher highlighting their accomplishments and an eagle pin.