RACINE — Energetic music blared from a DJ booth and fresh food was served late afternoon Wednesday during a Racine Unified Teen Outreach Program kickoff event.

Staff members dished meals and registered people for the program, while attendees played kickball, basketball and football at the Caesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.

The after-school program for sixth through eighth graders will start its fourth year in October through RUSD Extended Learning.

It is intended to help middle schoolers improve academically, socially and become more invested in their community, thereby reducing behaviors like dropping out of school, teen pregnancy and crime.

In the upcoming school year, Teen Outreach Program will be at five schools — Gilmore Fine Arts, Jerstad-Agerholm, Mitchell, Starbuck and Walden — and four community centers — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Caesar Chavez, Humble Park and Tyler Domer.

The program runs through the end of the 2023-24 school year, and is funded by a $980,000 grant from the state Department of Public Instruction.

To register for Teen Outreach Program, call the RUSD Extended Learning office at 262-664-6990, visit the Extended Learning website, ask at any of the four community centers, inquire with Focus on Community, or email extended.learning@rusd.org or prcs@cityofracine.org.