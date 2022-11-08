Encouraging diversity among school populations central to Racine Unified's future plans

RACINE — Scott Coey, a Racine Unified School Board member, believes equity must be a key factor in the district’s long-term plans, saying that segregation is a major challenge.

“I would be alarmed if it becomes prevalent that some communities get left behind, and they always are stuck waiting,” Coey said. “People hide behind the word ‘choice’ quite often; and we are a deeply, deeply segregated community.”

Coey mentioned a 2021 report that ranked the Racine metro area as the second-worst place in the country for Black Americans to live. That report, created by Delaware-based financial news and opinion outlet 24/7 Wall St., takes into account income, poverty, education attainment, homeownership and unemployment data.

“We need to do our due diligence to reintegrate, not further contribute to potentially segregating,” Coey said. “We have a responsibility, in my opinion, to undo that damage that is segregation in this community … How will we commit to reintegrating and fixing this particular issue?”

RUSD Chief Operating Officer Peter Reynolds said the district will do its due diligence and recommend boundary changes so “that our schools look like the population of the Racine community that we serve.”

He shared the same sentiment during an informational session last week.

“The diversity piece is important to me,” Reynolds said last week. “I don’t want to create a system where we have … suburban versus city, white versus Black and brown.”

RUSD Superintendent Eric Gallien said diversifying school populations will continue to be a key part of the district’s plans. “We have to continue to keep that at the forefront of every decision we make moving forward.”