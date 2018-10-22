Try 1 month for 99¢

Gifford Elementary School: Terese Demark Russo, Daniel Konopasek, Taylor Middleton, Susan Pena, Denise Saverine and Rodney Strutz.

Jerstad-Agerholm Elementary School: Anita D'Abbraccio, Tom D'Abbraccio, Taneka Golden, Rose Grauwels, Emily Hart, Lisa Johnson, Brianne McPhee, Leah Rose, Dawn Winter and Amy Ziegert.

Mitchell Elementary School: Adrian Diaz, Maurice Horton, Dawn Johnson, Genise Perry, Raudel Resendez, Rex Rukavina and Natalie Santostephano. 

