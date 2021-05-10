'Enchanted Evening' plans set for Post Prom 2021 May 15

YORKVILLE — The Racine Founders Rotary Club and representatives from nine area high schools will present the 68th annual Rotary Post Prom from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, May 15, at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave. The 2021 theme is “Enchanted Evening.”

Local law enforcement will escort the motorcade with students from Case, The REAL School, Walden III, Union Grove, Racine Lutheran, St. Catherine’s, Park and Horlick high schools and The Prairie School to the fairgrounds. Emergency rides will be available to transport students back to Racine following the event, if needed.

The event will also be broadcast live from 6 to 9 p.m. by WCGV, My24TV and will stream live online at my24milwaukee.com. Attractions will include:

Live red carpet television coverage by MY24

DJ and karaoke

Activities, games, scavenger hunt and decorations

Food and beverages

A few surprises

Student tickets are available for purchase online in advance at rotarypostprom.com for $50. Spectator bleacher seats are available online in advance for $10 (seats limited).