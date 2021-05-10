'Enchanted Evening' plans set for Post Prom 2021 May 15

YORKVILLE — The Racine Founders Rotary Club and representatives from nine area high schools will present the 68th annual Rotary Post Prom from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, May 15, at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave. The 2021 theme is “Enchanted Evening.”
Local law enforcement will escort the motorcade with students from Case, The REAL School, Walden III, Union Grove, Racine Lutheran, St. Catherine’s, Park and Horlick high schools and The Prairie School to the fairgrounds. Emergency rides will be available to transport students back to Racine following the event, if needed.
The event will also be broadcast live from 6 to 9 p.m. by WCGV, My24TV and will stream live online at my24milwaukee.com. Attractions will include:
- Live red carpet television coverage by MY24
- DJ and karaoke
- Activities, games, scavenger hunt and decorations
- Food and beverages
- A few surprises
Student tickets are available for purchase online in advance at rotarypostprom.com for $50. Spectator bleacher seats are available online in advance for $10 (seats limited).
Racine Rotary Clubs have had a long and proud tradition of hosting Post Prom since 1953. It was established to provide a safe and fun environment for area graduating seniors following their respective school proms.This event is a Racine treasure that has grown to more than 1,300 participants. The event is just one of the ways Rotary has strived to put “Service Above Self” and has been serving the Racine community for more than 100 years.