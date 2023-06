RACINE — Emma Wisniewski, a 2023 Case High School graduate, was awarded a $2,500 scholarship by the Kiwanis Club of West Racine.

She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison and major in biochemistry.

Editor's note: Because of incomplete information provided to The Journal Times, her name was not included in a June 12 story about this year's Kiwanis Club of West Racine scholarship recipients.