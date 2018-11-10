Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — Emily Neubauer, Racine Unified School District's communications manager, was recently named to the National School Public Relations Association’s fourth class of 35 Under 35. The program recognizes young professional members who are making a difference for their school districts or education-related employers.

Neubauer has served RUSD for more than four years handling internal and external communications for the district. She has earned several local and two national awards for her strategic communications, publications and videos produced for the district.

The 35 Under 35 emerging leaders are scheduled to be honored at NSPRA’s annual conference in July in Washington, D.C.

