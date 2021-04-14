 Skip to main content
Educators Credit Union Provides financial literacy resources to local students
Educators Credit Union is bringing financial literacy education to more than 110,940 students and residents in Racine County.

Students at 1,025 schools and the surrounding community will now have free access to Banzai, an online program and content library that allows users to practice real-world finance from the safety of their home or classroom using any internet-enabled device.

“Financial education and empowerment are at the core of Educators Credit Union, and Banzai’s courses will ensure free financial literacy is accessible to a multitude of Racine County students and residents,” said Linda Hoover, Educators Credit Union CEO and president.

Through the Banzai online courses, students try out managing a budget, saving for a goal and dealing with unexpected financial pitfalls. Teachers are able to easily monitor and grade student progress remotely. Other resources include articles, calculators and personal coaching sessions that explain everything from the basics of filing taxes to how health insurance works. These resources are available at ecu.learnbanzai.com.

