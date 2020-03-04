Educators Credit Union brings essential life lessons to all Racine Unified juniors

MOUNT PLEASANT — Over the course of three days, more than 1,200 Racine Unified School District juniors visited the Roma Lodge to get a look at their future with the help of Educators Credit Union.

Students use Reality Check Day to practice managing finances after graduation. They use the Reality Check Day app — called Bite of Reality — to pick a career. They then get a monthly income based on regional incomes for their job and are randomly assigned a spouse, children, pets and a credit score. All of that information sets the stage for the simulation.

Once their profile is set, students then start shopping. Students pick out transportation, housing, childcare, etc. They can’t have a negative balance if they want to check out for the day. If they get to the end and need some money, they’ll have to go back and make some changes, like selecting a two-bedroom apartment instead of a three-bedroom house. Students say the experience is preparing them to plan for life.

“You have to be able to save for your family,” said Park High School’s Breeon Carothers. “Take care of your priorities before your wants.”

Educators Credit Union’s goal is for students to learn those lessons in a low-stakes environment.