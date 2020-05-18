Edstrom awarded 4-H scholarship

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON — The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation awarded Alec Edstrom of Union Grove a $1,000 T.L. Bewick Memorial Scholarship.

Edstrom became involved in 4-H through the Racine County Poultry Project and the Avian Quiz Bowl Team. He has served as a 4-H State Arts Camp counselor and as chairperson for the Racine County 4-H Homeless Night Out event.

For the Yorkville 4-H Club, Edstrom served on the budget committee, as junior leader at large, as member at large and as treasurer.

After graduating from Union Grove High School, Edstrom plans to attend Louisiana Tech University and major in chemical engineering and cyber engineering. His goal is to be able to protect chemical/nuclear plants from cyber-attacks.

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation awards more than $19,000 in scholarships to outstanding Wisconsin 4-H students pursuing higher education. Scholarships are awarded to students based on demonstrated personal growth, development and leadership, academic performance and future educational goals.

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation provides essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin. Nearly 150,000 youth and more than 22,000 volunteers participate in and support Wisconsin 4-H programs.

