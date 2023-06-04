MILWAUKEE — SC Johnson, the Milwaukee Brewers and EarthEcho International teamed up to host more than 350 Recycle Crew students and teachers from Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties at American Family Field on May 9.

Milwaukee Brewers player Owen Miller and EarthEcho International founder Philippe Cousteau were special guests.

The event culminated weeks of classroom and project work to advance awareness and knowledge of sustainable practices in students’ daily lives.

Nearly 20 participating community organizations helped students learn more about reducing plastic waste and closing the plastics recycling loop through interactive displays and hands-on activities and takeaways.

“It is extraordinary to see the shift over time," Cousteau said. "Young people today are incredibly informed and they care a lot. They’re fired up and driven to solve these problems. When I was in school we weren’t talking about this stuff. Now waste and ocean health are issues that kids are talking about no matter where they live, on the coast or not.”

Recycle Crew is a classroom program for grades four to six that gives teachers a suite of free resources, including four modules to help students investigate the management and reduction of plastic waste.

“Crew to-do” activities, provided by EarthEcho International, are quick, weekly challenges designed for students to learn by doing.

Students from Gilmore Fine Arts K-8, Raymond School and West Ridge Elementary School were among other students at the event.