Early study on pandemic learning loss: Math scores drop, but reading scores about the same

Three takeaways

NWEA came away from its study with three key findings. The first is the importance of continued funding of COVID-19 relief for public schools at the state and federal levels.

“We know that a safe return to school and some of the extra support that students will need this school year all cost money,” Kuhfeld said. “We think it’s very important that we continue funding that at an appropriate level.”

The second is the importance of transparent reporting on student data so that resources can be provided to students who need them, since students in different areas of the country and from different demographic groups are likely facing different challenges.

The third is that student learning in math seems to be suffering more than reading, highlighting the need for equitable access to high-quality math instruction.

Chris Minnich, CEO of NWEA, felt it was important to point out — at least according to this initial data — that teachers kept students from sliding as far as was predicted.