Eagle Award winners named at EverGreen Academy

RACINE — These students received the Eagle Award at EverGreen Academy for January:
GRADES 4K-5: Trinity Ahart, Maverick Hennegan, Wyatt Etie, Knox Kekahbah, Kamari Johnson, Jax Degarmo-Santiago, Leia Christensen, Jaxon Wirtz, Alexis Ahart, Tobias Gutierrez, Zamahni Bostic, Jenavica Arias, Olivia Verwey, Johnny Etie, Natalia Bautista, Chloe Burgess-Haas, Kenadie Cacciotti, Bennett Spanke, Ella Kivenas, Harper Pie, Dorothy Hunter, Eliana Krekling, Owen Fischer, Annabelle Johnson, Collin Gabbey, Hector Kiesler, Michael Anderson and Raylean Gomez.
GRADES 6-8: Jadaya Canada, Molly Drier, Tessa Skye, Caleb Valdez, Juan Aguilera, Dallas Delgado, Jaderian Canada, Zander Rangel, Gauge Reff, Janessa Hill, Nathaniel Novell, Nathaniel Enright, Sheridan Taylor Hargrove and Mckyla Bowen.
Eagle Award recipients are nominated by their classroom teachers for showing EverGreen's core values (perseverance, security, respect and joy). Teachers also look at students who demonstrate excellent examples of good attitude and show progress in their daily work.