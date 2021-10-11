Eagle Award winners named at EverGreen Academy

RACINE — EverGreen Academy announces its Eagle Award winners for September:
- 4K: Lukas Schmidt, Mila Bautista, Shay Ney, Nova Phifer.
- 5K: Noel Rairie, Cyree Richmond, Raedyn Robinson, Landon Heckel.
- First grade: Aidyn Hurtado, Laylin Martz, Emma Villalobos, Pamela Saldivar.
- Second grade: Kaitlyn Kraft, Logan Anderson, Chloe Loew, Hunter Henkes.
- Third grade: Ramona Overstreet, Benjamin Smith, Isabel Ricksecker, Mia Verway.
- Fourth grade: Norah Leonard, Isaac Beranis, Michael Walker, K'Mora Richmond.
- Fifth grade: Lukas Engstrom, Matteo Estrada, Caden Outlaw, Alyanna Moore.
- Sixth grade: Elleanor Echevarria, N'yla Kidd, Rajo Lazarevich, Madison Lafave, Sophia Overstreet, Hannah Beernink.
- Seventh grade: Nolan Klocke, Kaydn Gagne, Camryn Delacruz, Christopher Gallagher, Carissa Novine.
- Eighth grade: Jaydin Jensen-Peterson, Selso Hernandez, Taylor Finley, Cheyanne Travis, Servio Perez.
Students are chosen by their teachers who have seen them demonstrating the core values which are security (practicing being safe), perseverance (in their work and attitude), respect (their fellow students and staff) and joy (having it and sharing it with others) throughout the month.