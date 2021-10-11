 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eagle Award winners named at EverGreen Academy
0 Comments

Eagle Award winners named at EverGreen Academy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — EverGreen Academy announces its Eagle Award winners for September:

  • 4K: Lukas Schmidt, Mila Bautista, Shay Ney, Nova Phifer.
  • 5K: Noel Rairie, Cyree Richmond, Raedyn Robinson, Landon Heckel.
  • First grade: Aidyn Hurtado, Laylin Martz, Emma Villalobos, Pamela Saldivar.
  • Second grade: Kaitlyn Kraft, Logan Anderson, Chloe Loew, Hunter Henkes.
  • Third grade: Ramona Overstreet, Benjamin Smith, Isabel Ricksecker, Mia Verway.
  • Fourth grade: Norah Leonard, Isaac Beranis, Michael Walker, K'Mora Richmond.
  • Fifth grade: Lukas Engstrom, Matteo Estrada, Caden Outlaw, Alyanna Moore.
  • Sixth grade: Elleanor Echevarria, N'yla Kidd, Rajo Lazarevich, Madison Lafave, Sophia Overstreet, Hannah Beernink.
  • Seventh grade: Nolan Klocke, Kaydn Gagne, Camryn Delacruz, Christopher Gallagher, Carissa Novine.
  • Eighth grade: Jaydin Jensen-Peterson, Selso Hernandez, Taylor Finley, Cheyanne Travis, Servio Perez.

Students are chosen by their teachers who have seen them demonstrating the core values which are security (practicing being safe), perseverance (in their work and attitude), respect (their fellow students and staff) and joy (having it and sharing it with others) throughout the month.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki blasts Texas order blocking vaccine mandates

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
TEAM WORK
A+

TEAM WORK

Middle school students at EverGreen Academy have been working on team and character building. Students in Jackie Costabile's eighth-grade clas…

CAMPUS NOTES
A+

CAMPUS NOTES

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Nathan Koch of Franksville, a student at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C., was among 10 students to be a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News