RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School named sophomore Dynasia Muns was selected as the Student of the Month for January.

Students are nominated by faculty considering the 2018-19 school year theme: “Be kind and compassionate to one another.”

Dynasia is the epitome of kindness and compassion. She is a student who is eager to help others. She understands the importance of including all students and being a friend to everyone.

Dynasia sets goals and consistently works to achieve them, even when facing unexpected challenges. Dynasia exudes a positive energy and a joyful attitude that are authentic and refreshing.

She enthusiastically shares her time and talents to benefit RLHS and the Racine community.

