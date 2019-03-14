RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School named sophomore Dynasia Muns was selected as the Student of the Month for January.
Students are nominated by faculty considering the 2018-19 school year theme: “Be kind and compassionate to one another.”
Dynasia is the epitome of kindness and compassion. She is a student who is eager to help others. She understands the importance of including all students and being a friend to everyone.
Dynasia sets goals and consistently works to achieve them, even when facing unexpected challenges. Dynasia exudes a positive energy and a joyful attitude that are authentic and refreshing.
She enthusiastically shares her time and talents to benefit RLHS and the Racine community.
