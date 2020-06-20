DPI to release guidelines for fall instruction on Monday

Racine Unified School District also has discussed those three options.

“What educational programming will look like exactly, we’re not sure yet, but we’re planning for everywhere between full face to face with students and a virtual environment,” Brzinski said.

After ending the 2019-2020 school year in a rush to switch to a virtual education model, Brzinkski said his district is planning to avoid more “crisis planning” and that this fall would be a “different environment.”

While saying that the physical safety of students and staff is a priority, Plank noted that educators miss their kids being in the classroom and said BASD staff contends that there is no substitute for face to face instruction. BASD put together a survey to send out to families in hopes of gauging the view of how the school year concluded as well as their readiness for “what might come in fall.”

“We definitely believe there’s no substitute for face-to-face and in-person learning and that of course is our foremost desire to get back to that,” Plank said. “We believe pretty wholeheartedly that that’s what our families also want and, on some level need, in terms of their own ability to get back to work and manage their families.”

Caitlin Sievers contributed to this report.

