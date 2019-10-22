BURLINGTON — Auditions are open now through Nov. 1 to any high school girl for the annual Diva Quest singing competition hosted by the Riverport Chorus of Sweet Adelines International.
Each year, the top 10 contestants from southeast Wisconsin and northeast Illinois are selected to compete live in an American Idol-style contest three months later where the top five winners are awarded cash prizes, with the winner earning a $1,000 scholarship.
You have free articles remaining.
The finals for this year's Diva Quest competition are scheduled to take place on Feb. 8 at Burlington High School.
Interested applicants can email divaquest03@gmail.com, visit facebook.com/DivaQuest or go to riverportchorus.org for audition information and more details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.