BURLINGTON — Auditions are open now through Nov. 1 to any high school girl for the annual Diva Quest singing competition hosted by the Riverport Chorus of Sweet Adelines International.

Each year, the top 10 contestants from southeast Wisconsin and northeast Illinois are selected to compete live in an American Idol-style contest three months later where the top five winners are awarded cash prizes, with the winner earning a $1,000 scholarship.

The finals for this year's Diva Quest competition are scheduled to take place on Feb. 8 at Burlington High School.

Interested applicants can email divaquest03@gmail.com, visit facebook.com/DivaQuest or go to riverportchorus.org for audition information and more details.

