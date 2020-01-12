District level Voice Of Democracy essay contest winners announced at BHS

BURLINGTON — For the sixth year in a row, students enrolled in Honors Speech at Burlington High School participated in the Veterans of Foreign War’s Voice of Democracy Audio-Essay Contest. Anika Preusker, a sophomore at BHS, received first place at the district level and advances to the state level.
The top three winners include Preusker (first), Ian Kurth (second), and Cali Brown (third). Veteran Michael Egner, a representative from local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2823, presented awards to students on Wednesday, December 18 at the Burlington High School Auditorium
This year’s theme was “What Makes America Great.” Students in Honors speech, taught by Carrie Fidler and Matt Nie, wrote and recorded a 3 to 5 minute essay. Each year a theme is chosen to encourage students to examine their experiences as an American in the context of America’s full history.
“I am always impressed by the reverence to our Veterans and the optimism this generation has for the future despite the challenges we face,” Nie said.”It’s an affirmation that when the next generation is in charge that we will be in good hands.”
In late January, Preusker will be one of 10 state level competitors vying for the opportunity to win the $30,000 national scholarship and represent Wisconsin at the national level competition in Washington, D.C. The three district winners will attend a local VFW banquet in early April.
Established in 1947, the Voice of Democracy audio-essay program provides high school students with the opportunity to express themselves through a democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay. Each year, nearly 40,000 high school students from across the country enter to win the educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program.