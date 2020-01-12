District level Voice Of Democracy essay contest winners announced at BHS

BURLINGTON — For the sixth year in a row, students enrolled in Honors Speech at Burlington High School participated in the Veterans of Foreign War’s Voice of Democracy Audio-Essay Contest. Anika Preusker, a sophomore at BHS, received first place at the district level and advances to the state level.

The top three winners include Preusker (first), Ian Kurth (second), and Cali Brown (third). Veteran Michael Egner, a representative from local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2823, presented awards to students on Wednesday, December 18 at the Burlington High School Auditorium

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This year’s theme was “What Makes America Great.” Students in Honors speech, taught by Carrie Fidler and Matt Nie, wrote and recorded a 3 to 5 minute essay. Each year a theme is chosen to encourage students to examine their experiences as an American in the context of America’s full history.

“I am always impressed by the reverence to our Veterans and the optimism this generation has for the future despite the challenges we face,” Nie said.”It’s an affirmation that when the next generation is in charge that we will be in good hands.”