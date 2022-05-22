 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Distinguished Budget Presentation Award presented to RUSD

  • 0

CHICAGO — The Racine Unified School District has been awarded the Government Finance Officers Association's Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget.

The award represents a significant achievement by the entity. It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, the entity had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity's budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device.

Budget documents must be rated "proficient" in all four categories, and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.

When a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is granted to an entity, a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation is also presented to the individual(s) or department designated as being primarily responsible for having achieved the award. This has been presented to Finance Department.

People are also reading…

There are more than 1,700 participants in the Budget Awards Program.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community Newsletter: UW-Parkside

Community Newsletter: UW-Parkside

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is proud to continue to serve the community and innovate in the higher education community. Over…

Academies to host showcase events

Academies to host showcase events

RACINE — The Academies of Racine at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., will host a showcase event from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists just got a look 2,000 miles under the Earth's crust

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News