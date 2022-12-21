 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DISASTER FUNDS

Disaster funds photo
SUBMITTED PHOTO

Students in the National Honor Society at Union Grove High School set out to raise money for the Florida Disaster Relief Fund in an effort to support victims of Hurricane Ian. Fundraising efforts included an ice cream truck at the open house, collecting money during lunches and a football game and asking each NHS member to collect $50. The National Honor Society donated $4,517. Logan Bulgrin is pictured inside the truck. Max Reesman and Nathan Beutel are outside.

