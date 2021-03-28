Design-A-Fairy Door contest open to youth

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Conservancy invites children in grades K-8 to enter its Design-A-Fairy Door contest.
A fairy door is a magical portal between our everyday world and the fairy realm. The winning fairy door will be installed at the King's Corner Learning Center, 4813 Five Mile Road, and will recognize the child artist by their name and age. The winner may choose to build the door themselves, with the help of a parent. Otherwise the Caledonia Conservancy will construct the door, on their behalf, following the original design as closely as possible.
Contest rules are:
- Submit your drawing on a single sheet of 8.5-inch by 11-inch paper; include name, age, email address and phone number
- The fairy door can be any shape no larger than 6 inches tall by 6 inches wide
- The real fairy door will open and reveal a message about nature (be sure to draw a hinge or two)
- If adding a window, color it in using black (no actual glass is used)
- Do not draw anything that looks like something a bird would want to eat (red berries or a squiggly worm for example)
- Drawings should be in color using any medium (pencil, marker, paint)
The actual fairy door will be made with 1/2-inch thick wood; outdoor acrylic paints will be used to match the colors as closely as possible.
The deadline for entries is Thursday, April 15. Send drawings via email to: rhugier@wi.rr.com. Those who cannot send via email should call 262-681-1161 to make other arrangements for submission.