Design-A-Fair-Door contest winner announced

The conservancy received 32 entries from children in grades kindergarten to eight. Barb Hugier of the King’s Corner Nature Learning Landscape Committee enlisted the help of retired children’s art teacher Mary Janik and they discussed the merits of each drawing.

A carpenter and an artist will recreate Schatzman’s door design, and it will be placed in the learning center at King’s Corner, 5 Mile Road and Highway 31. When the fairy door opens, a nature article of Schatzman’s choosing will be displayed inside. Her name and the contest date will appear on the back side of the door. A plaque will also be displayed showing the names of all who worked on it.