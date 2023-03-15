MUSKEGO — DeCarlos Nora grew up in Louisiana hearing stories from his grandparents about the racism they experienced.

Nora also dealt with racism while coming of age in the 1980s and ‘90s. Like his grandparents informed him, Nora and his wife Michelle talked with their two Black sons starting at a young age about how to respond to racism.

“These are things that you will face in life,” Nora said. “Unfortunately, we have these types of people in the world.”

According to Nora and numerous adults and high schoolers, his sons and their Beloit Memorial teammates experienced racism earlier this month during a regional playoff basketball game at Muskego High School.

Nora was one of about 50 people who peacefully protested Monday evening before the Muskego-Norway School District board meeting at Bay Lane Elementary School, S75W16399 Hilltop Drive.

Several Beloit residents drove about an hour to attend, and many local and area community members demonstrated. They spoke out against racism, raised awareness about the Muskego racism allegations and demanded accountability.

“We want to make sure that the Muskego School District and administration don’t sweep this under the rug and let it go,” Nora said. “We want them to hold whoever’s responsible, responsible. We want them to show us that they are trying to do the right thing.”

March 3 basketball game

The racism allegations stem from behavior, words and symbols at the March 3 game. Photos and videos appear to show the N-word written and swastikas drawn in dust atop lockers in the visiting locker room.

Some attendees in the Muskego student section wore black ski masks and black tank tops, which Beloit supporters believe were attempts at blackface and stereotypical portrayals of African Americans.

Many Beloit players and fans at the game were Black, while nearly all Muskego players and fans at the game were white.

The Muskego Police Department is investigating the incidents for potential criminal conduct. The Muskego-Norway School District and School District of Beloit are investigating for potential violations of school district policies.

Muskego High School issued an apology March 5 for the behavior during the game.

Muskego Police Department Lt. Andy Kraus said the criminal investigation has been assigned to a detective, who is receiving assistance from school resource officers.

Kraus could not provide a timeline for the investigation’s conclusion.

In a statement on Sunday, Muskego-Norway School District officials said the school districts’ investigation is ongoing and they do not know when it will be completed.

The investigation entails “reviewing video from the event and interviewing those with first-hand information about the incidents in question,” according to the statement.

In the statement, Muskego school officials said “the behavior on March 3 does not reflect the values of” the district and that they “are committed to ensuring a safe, welcoming and positive environment for our students, families, staff and guests.”

“We appreciate those who have expressed their concerns,” the statement reads. “Thank you for your patience as we continue to address this important matter.”

School District of Beloit Superintendent Willie Garrison II provided a written update last Thursday noting that “these unfortunate situations take time to investigate thoroughly.”

Garrison said he has spoken several times with Muskego-Norway School District officials who have “fully cooperated with us and continue to do so.”

Garrison lauded the Beloit players for their “extreme resilience in the face of adversity” and said they and their families appreciate the community support.

Garrison also outlined several actions that Beloit coaches and athletes can take if similar incidents occur at future sporting events. Those include immediately calling timeout to notify officials and, if necessary, leaving the field of play “due to an unsafe and hostile environment.”

“I believe you cannot drive out hate with hate, but as a Purple Knight community, we will not allow our students to be subject to this behavior,” Garrison wrote. “We can’t determine what another community will do or how it will choose to handle a much greater conversation rooted in dismantling systematic and institutionalized racism. The Board of Education and the School District of Beloit are committed to the safety and well-being of all students at all times.”

Monday protest

The racism allegations were not on the Muskego school board’s agenda on Monday, and they were not addressed during the meeting.

Muskego-Norway School District Board President Christopher Buckmaster did not respond to a request for comment.

MNSD board member Kevin Zimmerman released a statement on March 5. It said in part that “if the allegations are true and if are proven to be true, it is uncalled for. This also doesn’t reflect the district and even more so what I stand for.”

In his statement, Zimmerman said to “not jump to conclusions and wait for the investigation to be completed. Remember there is always more to the story usually.”

If the racism allegations are true, Zimmerman said strict “disciplinary action will be taken. I personally won’t stand for comments like this in a district” where he is a parent and school board member.

A few minutes into Monday’s board meeting, protestors, led by Beloit parents holding letters spelling out “FIGHT RACISM,” walked in and stood silently while the board conducted its business.

About 10 Muskego police officers were at Monday’s board meeting.

Kraus expressed gratitude “that people behaved appropriately” and that protestors could “exercise their First Amendment rights.”

Prior to that, demonstrators peacefully assembled outside for about 30 minutes.

Everyone who spoke to The Journal Times said they were not surprised to hear about the behaviors and writings at the Muskego game.

Milwaukee resident Roxanne Elliott demonstrated to show support for the struggle against racism.

She said “it hurt my heart” to hear about what happened at the basketball game and hopes the protest will increase people’s respect for one another.

“Racism may not go away, but at least we can still stand against it,” Elliott said.

Laura Bielefeldt helped organize the protest and led chants of “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!” “Education, representation!” and “No justice, no peace!”

Bielefeldt, president of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, said she wants the Muskego school district to “take this incident seriously, and don’t just do a lip service investigation.”

Bielefeldt was not surprised to hear about the basketball game incidents.

“This is something that our smaller, rural communities deal with all the time,” Bielefeldt said. “Unfortunately, there’s a lot of ignorance when it comes to these students coming from other schools that are more racially diverse and being met with hate and intolerance.”

Bielefeldt was encouraged by the turnout from local residents.

“Support from community members when these types of things are happening is really, really crucial,” Bielefeldt said.

Rene Farias was one of many Muskego residents protesting. He has lived there for about 40 years and said race relations have not improved over that time.

“We’re still in this starting point of trying to eliminate hate and eliminate racism,” Farias said.

Farias said Muskego parents must ask themselves where students learn racism.

“Children are not born racist,” Farias said. “Nobody is, so something is happening at the formative early ages that kids are becoming racist. Who’s responsible for that? Each family should look into it.”

Farias wants the Muskego school board and district to take action to improve schools.

“I hope things get better,” Farias said. “I hope we don’t have to be here again.”

Nora agreed, saying Monday’s demonstration will hopefully lead to progress and accountability.

“I hope change comes,” Nora said. “We say that so much, but time and time again, we see them sweep this under the rug, and we’re not allowing that to happen.”

Close 1 of 16 Protestors with "Fight Racism" signs Protestors hold lit up letters reading "Fight Racism" on Monday before the Muskego-Norway School District board meeting at Bay Lane Elementary School, S75W16399 Hilltop Drive. About 50 people demonstrated to speak out against racism and demand accountability for racist incidents alleged to have happened March 3 during a basketball game in which Muskego hosted Beloit Memorial. Protestors at Muskego school board meeting Protestors hold lit up letters reading "Fight Racism" on Monday during the Muskego-Norway School District board meeting at Bay Lane Elementary School, S75W16399 Hilltop Drive. About 50 people demonstrated to speak out against racism and demand accountability for racist incidents alleged to have happened March 3 during a basketball game in which Muskego hosted Beloit Memorial. Laura Bielefeldt protests at Muskego school board meeting Laura Bielefeldt, kneeling, was one of many people silently protesting Monday during the Muskego-Norway School District board meeting at Bay Lane Elementary School, S75W16399 Hilltop Drive. About 50 people demonstrated to speak out against racism and demand accountability for racist incidents alleged to have happened March 3 during a basketball game in which Muskego hosted Beloit Memorial. Protestors want to end racism Protestors hold signs Monday before the Muskego-Norway School District board meeting at Bay Lane Elementary School, S75W16399 Hilltop Drive. About 50 people demonstrated to speak out against racism and demand accountability for racist incidents alleged to have happened March 3 during a basketball game in which Muskego hosted Beloit Memorial. Protestor with destroy racism sign Muskego resident Rene Farias protests Monday evening during the Muskego-Norway School District board meeting at Bay Lane Elementary School, S75W16399 Hilltop Drive. About 50 people demonstrated to speak out against racism and demand accountability for racist incidents alleged to have happened March 3 during a basketball game in which Muskego hosted Beloit Memorial. "Who taught them to hate?" About 50 people protested Monday before and during the Muskego-Norway School District board meeting against racism and to demand accountability for racist incidents alleged to have happened March 3 during a basketball game in which Muskego hosted Beloit Memorial. "Shame on you" About 50 people protested Monday before the Muskego-Norway School District board meeting against racism and to demand accountability for racist incidents alleged to have happened March 3 during a basketball game in which Muskego hosted Beloit Memorial. Silently protesting About 50 people protested Monday before and during the Muskego-Norway School District board meeting against racism and to demand accountability for racist incidents alleged to have happened March 3 during a basketball game in which Muskego hosted Beloit Memorial. Black Lives Matter flag A man holding a Black Lives Matter flag was one of about 50 people who protested Monday before the Muskego-Norway School District board meeting against racism and to demand accountability for racist incidents alleged to have happened March 3 during a basketball game in which Muskego hosted Beloit Memorial. "No one is born racist" About 50 people protested Monday before the Muskego-Norway School District board meeting against racism and to demand accountability for racist incidents alleged to have happened March 3 during a basketball game in which Muskego hosted Beloit Memorial. "Black Lives Matter just like yours" Milwaukee resident Roxanne Elliott, center, was one of about 50 people who protested Monday before the Muskego-Norway School District board meeting against racism and to demand accountability for racist incidents alleged to have happened March 3 during a basketball game in which Muskego hosted Beloit Memorial. "Racism scores no points" About 50 people protested Monday before and during the Muskego-Norway School District board meeting against racism and to demand accountability for racist incidents alleged to have happened March 3 during a basketball game in which Muskego hosted Beloit Memorial. "Fight" Beloit parents hold signs Monday before the Muskego-Norway School District board meeting at Bay Lane Elementary School, S75W16399 Hilltop Drive. About 50 people demonstrated to speak out against racism and demand accountability for racist incidents alleged to have happened March 3 during a basketball game in which Muskego hosted Beloit Memorial. Protesting at the meeting About 50 people protested Monday before and during the Muskego-Norway School District board meeting against racism and to demand accountability for racist incidents alleged to have happened March 3 during a basketball game in which Muskego hosted Beloit Memorial. Christopher Buckmaster Christopher Buckmaster, Muskego-Norway School District board president, attends the school board meeting Monday evening. About 50 people protested before and during the meeting against racism and to demand accountability for racist incidents alleged to have happened March 3 during a basketball game in which Muskego hosted Beloit Memorial. Kevin Zimmerman Kevin Zimmerman, center, Muskego-Norway School District board member, attends the school board meeting Monday evening. 