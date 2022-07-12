Demolition without construction: RUSD board members concerned with lack of progress on referendum, future planning

RACINE — When voters narrowly approved a $1 billion referendum for Racine Unified schools in 2020, they were voting to demolish nine schools and build five new ones in order to “right-size” the school district that has seen its enrollment steadily decline in recent years.

District population shrinking According to state data, Racine Unified's total enrollment was 20,577 in the 2012-13 school year and was down to 16,254 in the 2020-21 school year. During that same time frame, the county's population has remained largely unchanged, according to the U.S. Census: from 195,024 in 2012 to 195,859 in 2020.

Some of that effort has begun. Multiple schools have been demolished already. As for building new schools, there aren’t any shovels in the ground nor is there a schedule for when construction might begin.

This has led to concern from members of the community and the Racine Unified School Board about a perceived “lack of leadership” within the school district administration that could lead to students overfilling a limited number of schools — one of the problems the district was seeking to avoid with its referendum.

There also is the fact that spending any of the $1 billion was delayed for almost two years while a legal challenge to the vote and recount filed by a small group of dissenters wound its way to the state Supreme Court. Three months ago, the Supreme Court ruled in the school district’s favor, preventing a second recount from occurring and allowing the district to actually move forward.

Since then, there has been no visible progress on RUSD’s long-term plans. RUSD officials say the plans are still being reviewed and should be updated soon.

During a school board work session Monday evening, board member Ally Docksey asked why seemingly minimal progress has occurred in recent months and said that is a result of poor leadership.

RUSD Superintendent Eric Gallien was not present at Monday’s meeting because he is on sick leave for at least a month.

“There was a lack of leadership. And, unfortunately, our leader is not here today to hear that, because there has been a lack of leadership on this for a long time, and now we’re seeing it all come to fruition,” Docksey said. “There are a lot of questions about why nothing has been done for the last eight months … We’re in a position we shouldn’t be in because of the leadership that has not made sure that this was a top priority.”

The board most recently received a detailed long-term plan update in November.

Board President Jane Barbian asked why the board has not received detailed updates from RUSD administration in recent months.

“I’m not sure if it’s a lack of leadership or if it’s just a lack of coordination,” Barbian said. “I’m also confused about the delay. I thought things were happening much sooner … Why on Earth is the board still unknown as to what this is even going to entail? You’re giving us bits and pieces again, but you’re not giving us the master plan. How can we approve things that are going to be happening with those referendum dollars if we don’t even know (the plan)?”

Peter Reynolds, RUSD chief operating officer, said school district administration will present detailed information to the board at its meeting next month and will likely provide monthly updates to the board after that.

“We are now taking a look to make sure that the phasing that we have committed to is still the same phasing,” Reynolds said. “We need to make sure that we update based on what we have now committed to in the design phases and implementation.”

The referendum is estimated to cost $1 billion over 30 years in multiple phases. The school district has so far authorized about $250 million in referendum spending, according to Jeff Serak, RUSD chief financial officer.

Stacy Tapp, RUSD chief of communication and community engagement, wrote that RUSD began design work for referendum projects in July 2021.

“However, when the Supreme Court took on the referendum appeal in September 2021, the district had to decide how much of its own money to continue spending without a referendum decision,” Tapp wrote in an email. “This would have risked taxpayer dollars on projects we could not have completed had the court not found in our favor.”

Tapp said the school district resumed its long-term planning after the Supreme Court decision and “will make smart, data-based decisions that reflect the current demographics which have vastly changed since April 2020.”

Docksey agreed that a detailed review of the long-term plan is required since many changes have occurred in the past two years.

“We’ve had a census come out,” Docksey said. “We’ve had a lot of demographic information that we didn’t have when that plan was originally created ... If we’re not going back and looking at it with that kind of detail, then how do we know that our plan is valid at all?”

Docksey said the court case was an unforeseen delay, but she expressed concern that several buildings have already been torn down and construction on new buildings is not expected to start until 2023.

“There’s a big problem with the fact that we are now looking at not having any construction done,” Docksey said. “All of those kids from those elementary schools that closed are getting shoved into these middle schools that continue to get more and more crowded.”

Barbian said she has been repeatedly told that long-term planning is being done, but she and the community are growing impatient.

“All I’ve heard from the superintendent, either in board meetings or with my one-on-one conversation with him, is, ‘We’re still working on it, we’re still working on it,’” Barbian said. “What’s the delay? Let’s make some decisions and get going. The community is waiting.”