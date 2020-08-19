You have permission to edit this article.
Dean's List
Dean's List

Millikin University

DECATUR, Ill. — Jonathan Neustifter of Racine made the 2020 spring dean’s list at Millikin University for earning a 3.50 or higher grade point average with at least 12 credits.

Rockford UniversityROCKFORD, Ill. — Zachary Burzawa of Burlington has been named a spring 2020 distinguished scholar at Rockford University by earning at least a 3.75 grade point average with no grades below “C” and having completed all requirements for the semester.

