DEAN'S LIST
Augustana University

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Janelle Shiffler of Union Grove was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year at Augustana University. The dean’s list recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade point averages at 3.5 or above.

Hamline University

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Elizabeth Schauer of Racine was named to the College of Liberal Arts dean’s list at Hamline University for the fall 2020 semester. To qualify, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and maintain a full course load.

Ripon College

RIPON — These Racine County students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Ripon College:

Ethan Brannen, Waterford; Marissa Bray, Waterford; Michael Cohoon, Union Grove; Callysta Hansen, Franksville, Ethan Hansen, Franksville; Kaitlin Hutchinson, Sturtevant; Emma Karpinski, Waterford; Zacharias Olstinske, Burlington; Nicole Petrovic, Mount Pleasant; Sarah Weber, Racine.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must achieve a 3.40 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale and complete at least 12 credits of regular letter-graded work.

