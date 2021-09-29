ROGERS STAGE UNIVERSITY

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Azaria Floyd of Racine was named to the president's honor roll for the summer 2021 semester. To qualify for the President's Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 6 credit hours with a 4.0 grade point average (no grades lower than an "A").

SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY

MANCHESTER, N.H. — These Racine County students have been named to the president's list at Southern New Hampshire University: Natalie Rossi, Randy Rodriguez, Racine; Dianna Bartelt, Caledonia; Ryan Harmatys, Kiera Rausch and Leslie Schneiker, Waterford; Dustin Laukhuf, Dominic McKendall, Leslie Palmer, Mount Pleasant; Tanner Gaudes, Burlington. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.70 and above are named to the president's list.

Kasey Smith of Mount Pleasant and Andrew Wilson of Racine were named to the summer 2021 dean's list. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.50 to 3.69 are named to the dean's list.

UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY

FAYETTE, Iowa — Nicole Gilliam of Racine was named to the Upper Iowa University dean's list for the 2021 summer session. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average and be enrolled as a full-time student.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0