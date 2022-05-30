BENEDICTINE COLLEGE

ATCHISON, Kan. — Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester. William Westhoff of Mt Pleasant was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester. Full-time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 are named to the dean’s list.

CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY

SEWARD, Neb. — Concordia University recently named Emily Rasmussen of Mount Pleasant to the spring 2022 honors list. Students who earn a 3.90 GPA or higher while also completing at least 12 credit hours qualify for the honors list.

ROCKHURST UNIVERSITY

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Xitlalli Hernandez of Racine was named to the Rockhurst University dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Anne Howard of Franksville was named to the St. Mary’s College dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester. A student must achieve a grade point average of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.

ST. NORBERT COLLEGE

DE PERE — These Racine County residents were named to the 2022 spring semester dean’s list at St. Norbert College: Laine Dirksmeyer, Burlington; Abigail Genal, Franksville; Hailey Sanders, Kansasville; Mary Miller and Jillian Tringali, Mount Pleasant; Lauren Chiappetta, Elizabeth Corona, Alexandra Mandli and Sydney Meier, Racine; Alyssa Smith, Union Grove; and Carissa Baumgartner, Waterford. A minimum 3.5 grade point average is required for academic eligibility.

