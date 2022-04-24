BAYLOR UNIVERSITY

WACO, Texas — Sam Beyer of Union Grove was named to the dean’s academic honor list for the summer and fall 2021 semesters at Baylor University. Students honored on the dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade point average of 3.70.

MILWAUKEE SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee School of Engineering honored students named to the winter quarter dean’s list and honors list. Students from Racine County include:

Dean’s list: Joshua Fay, Darren Fitch, Jillian Harkness, Jarred Kohout, Nicholas Moris, Jack Schoepke, Burlington; Alex Dam, Caledonia; Kristopher Banse, John Cisler, Alexander Ottelien, Mount Pleasant; Nicholas Barootian, Drew Esson, Cody Friso, Morgan Patch, William Labeau, Kyle Moriarity, Jonathan Riley, Elijah Stork, Augustin Weiss, Joshua Zess, Racine; Carson Edquist, Carson Meredity, Union Grove; Reilly Aschenbrener; Carson Barwick, Devin Baumgartner, Trenton Browser, Cody Hettwer, Waterford.

Honors list: Serra Brehm and Jordan Kopac, Burlington; Austin Boley and Zaida Hernandez-Irisson, Racine; Andrew Fritchen, Union Grove; Ashley Hancock, Waterford;

Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher out of 4.0 are on the dean’s list. Honors list undergraduate students have earned a GPA of 3.20 or higher out of 4.0.

MOUNT MARY UNIVERSITY

MILWAUKEE — The following Racine County residents were named to the Mount Mary University fall 2021 dean’s list: Sophia L. Smetana Wagner; Kayla A. Smith, Franksville; Samantha K. Liggett, Kansasville; Emma A. Eisch and Janet Pawlowski, Mount Pleasant; Karley-Jo M. Vega, Racine. The honor goes to full-time students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or better.

RIPON COLLEGE

RIPON — Ripon College has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Students from Racine County include: Ethan Brannen and Emma Spalding, Waterford; Ethan Hansen, Franksville; Anabella Kasuboski, Racine; Emily Lein, Zacharias Olstinske, Riley Pella and Rachel Travis, Burlington. Students must achieve a 3.4 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA TWIN CITIES

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL, Minn. — The following Racine County students have been named to the 2021 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities: Abigail Boettcher, Kale Dietz, Amber Lund, Brandon Pum, John Pum, Emily Rauch, Jacob Rodriguez and Joseph Tully, Burlington; Ryan Spafford, Kansasville; Natalie Kegel and Samyukta Munagavalasa, Mount Pleasant; Nicholas Blando, Gloriana Campos, Autumn Dobrowski, Emilie Haworth and Emaleigh Neo, Racine; Logan Kolaske, Sturtevant; Amber Gaylord, Jared Krattiger and Brandon Schmidt, Waterford. A student must attain a 3.66 grade point average.

UW-LACROSSE

LA CROSSE — The following Racine County students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year:

Burlington: Amelia Anderson, Matthew Cash, Allison Henderson, Hannah Ketterhagen, Talya Reesman, Isabelle Roe, Ashley Schmalfeldt, Emma Swantz, Grant Tully, Ricky Von Drasek, Claire Walby, Zach Weiler.

Caledonia: Drayton Doberstein, Trent Lisiecki.

Franksville: Kenz Geschke, Jack Morrison, Allison Murray, Dawson Snyder, Meghan Timler.

Kansasville: Lexie Maier.

Mount Pleasant: Zoey Cortez, Benjamin Erickson, Lizzy Hanstedt, Alexander Kelly, Sarah Kozenski, Emma Latus, Adam May, Emily Poisl and Neenah Stinson.

Racine: Josie Bennett, Cierra Gulbronson, Paige Hagemann, Mia Hanson, Kelsey Kemper, Hailey Polk, Kinzie Reischl, Megan Runkel, Liam Shannon, Quinn Shannon, Becca Ustich, Sunshine Vue, Sophie Wentorf, Kameryn Wisch, Emily Zanotti.

Rochester: Jessica Cox.

Sturtevant: Emma Dresen.

Union Grove: Molly Bryson, Amber Janke, Alyssa Kus, Lexi Stock.

Waterford: Cooper Anderson, Courtney Beaston, Libby Chovanec, Grace Henrichs, Sydney Jares, Emily Knight, Miranda Meyers, Madelyn Orlick, Kaitlyn Ripple, Gabrielle VanBolhuis, Ann Westra.

Wind Lake: Andrew Buelow, Morgan Clemence, Nicole North, Dallas Stritchko.

Qualification for the dean’s list is limited to students who have have earned not less than a 3.5 semester GPA.

UW-OSHKOSH

OSHKOSH — University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have released the names of students who qualified for the dean’s list and honor roll in fall 2021. Racine County students include:

Dean’s list: Mackenzie Booth, James Douglas, Joseph Pavelsek, Benjamin Scopp and Steven Steinberger, Burlington; Sariah Caveney, Aminah Diagne, Mikayla Eisel, Brittney Harrison, Taylor Knaus, Cassandra Montano, Erica Musiel, Janessa Trevino and Jake Zimmermann, Racine; Andrew Avila, Konner Goetsch, Marlo Kramer, Kaitlyn Krause, Mya Savage and Brooke Witek, Union Grove; Jacob Fischer, Sierra Koch, Richard LePine, Katelyn Puetz, Brianna Smith and Alexie Strasser, Waterford.

Honor roll: Ashton Campbell, Samantha Christiansen, Ashly Evans, Shelby Lingar, Jeffrey Schmadebeck and Rylee Thiel, Burlington; Madison Horstman, Caledonia; Darren Criplean and Marlo Criplean, Franksville; Ashley Jimenez and Megan Lichter, Mount Pleasant; Louis Guzman, Rashaad Henderson, Jacob Noll, Delaney Pestka, Matthew Rooney and Amber Schuls, Racine; Riley Calouette, Ryan Krause and Jacey Staven, Union Grove; Eli Brahm, Kirk Kaldor, Abigail Klemko, Velencia Kovac, Josalyn Larson, Kylie Ripple, Zakari Slusar, Allison Smith and Samantha Woulfe, Waterford.

The term grade-point average (GPA) requirement for honor roll is 3.3; the term GPA requirement for dean’s list is 3.75 out of a possible 4.0.

UW-PARKSIDE

SOMERS — These students from Racine County were named to the fall 2021 dean’s and provost’s lists:

DEAN’S AND PROVOST’S LIST

Burlington: Christina Crowley, Cayla Gutche, Melissa Johnson, Jeremiah King, Kelly Rachwal, Emily Roznik, Rachel Sanchez, Paityn Weber.

Caledonia: Shai Ann DeShong, Joel Lechner, Charles Ray.

Franksville: Jenny Bauer, Lola Groth, Tyler Gurney, Jacob Hansen, Kenedy Jafuta, Jack Long.

Mount Pleasant: Thomas Asher, Kathryn Brath, Proxson Cheriyan, Joshua Chernouski, Theresa Dimler, Ian Donovan, Lindsey Eastabrooks, Alix Fogarty, Katlin Forsman, Faith Griffith, Amber Hensey, Sarah Hessenius, Fatemeh Imani, Mikayla Johnson, Ashlyn McQuitty, Kyle Meltesen, Malika Mian, Marilyn Monroy, Samantha Oschman, Alison Pinchard, Cassity Quadraccia, Alexandria Rainey, Jennifer Rossmann, Grace Scalzo, Zachary Schmaling, Saige Smith, John Stehlik, Sydney Swanson, Brianna Verdiguel, Chloe Wegner, Elise Zevitz, Cameron Zigas.

Racine: Tiffany Alkinburgh, Roberto Anchondo, Alisson Anguiano Salas, Aaron Antreassian, Katelynn Batterman, Caleb Beilgard, Jerelynn Bryant, Kristin Bucholz, Kelly Burke, Katherine Bydalek, Brianna Chairez Deleon, Zacharia Christensen, Maxwell Cisewski, Destiny Cobbs, Rheanna Demetriou, Emily Engevold, Angelina Garcia , Kyle Gier, Angelina Gonzales, Kayleen Gygax, Peter Hanson, Braiyan Herrera, Sarah Ison, Taylor James, Ella Janis, Noah Johnson, Seth Kachellek, Niko Kamakian, Michael Knutson-Retzlaff, Peter Kveton, Madisyn LaFave, Christiane Laskowski, Andrew Lawson, Jennifer Malone, Belen Martinez, Karina Martinez, Samantha Martinez, Chloe Mattes, Kilian McGuire, Andrea Mercado, Aaron Michaels, Tawfiq Musa, Stephanie Narciso Avelino, Jenice Ngiraked, Ana Nunez-Gouff, Kyleigh O’Donnell, Lilly Phan, Sara Popadic, Bryanna Prochnow, Joseph Prudhom, Jaime Ramos, Vanessa Reynoso, Estreya Ricchio, Elishai Riley, Daniel Rivas, Perla Rivera, Scott Ross, Crystal Ruvalcaba, Breona Rydholm, Alfredo Sandoval-Luis, Samantha Schade, Emily Schinkowitch, Madalyn Schmierer, Jordan Schweitzer, Simardeep Singh, Stevan Sretenovich, Emilija Stankovic, Stephanie Strange, Jason Street, Kaitlyn Suarez, Taylor Thomas, Salvador Vega, Tyler Villalobos, Isabelle Wallace, Cassandra Wasniewski, Brent Wiedemann, Brendan Wood, Sarah Wotapka, Amy Johnston, Kimberly Kaye, Harpreet Rooprai.

Sturtevant: Jewel Haney, Kayla McNeal, Raelea Palacios, Andrea Rodriguez.

Union Grove: Shannon Mulligan, Rachel Olson, Lilianna Pankonin, Joshua Powell, Olivia Weippert, Alexzandra Krempasky.

Waterford: Joshua Brudnicki, Jared Furman, Kacie Karczewski, Kaylee Kuecker, Jacob Marseo, Olivia Piccione.

DEAN’S LIST

Burlington: Michaela Earhart, Cheyanne Hammiller, Courtney Kell, Madison Markham, Michael Miller.

Caledonia: Husien Hammad, Xenia Montgomery, Alexandria Zeman.

Franksville: David Boerger, Grace Cayemberg, Mia Guyton, Sophia Karegeannes, Dale Prokop-Valiquette.

Mount Pleasant: Estefania Alonso, Megan Billmyer, Austin Bower, Juan Cervantes, Jorge Contreras, Abigail Erickson, Adajha Farris, Eva Foster, Brianna Hamilton, Lisa Heaney, Adler Herman, Alex Knepper, Katharine Mackulak, Lewis Malczewski, Taylor Martin, Haroon Mian, Herlinda Morales Gregorio, Michael Polzin, Jacob Rodriguez, Claire Schultz, Jennifer Staton, Emily Treu, Yukinojo Walz, Ashley Werner, Sara Wilson.

Racine: Jenici Adrian, Alma Alonzo-Sandoval, Giovanni Altamirano, Aleksandar Anastasovski, Karley Anderson, Janet Arriaga Avila, Anna Arroyo, James Beardsley, Jaclyn Becker, Samuel Beilgard, Abigail Bobinski, Nicholas Bonczkowski, Tyler Bull, Veronica Bursek-Krekling, Miles Cabell, Nicole Cannon, Antonice Carter, Karlee Cisler, Jennifer Cook, Meaghan Crawford, Christopher Davis, Andrea Demet, Brett Dobrowski, Natalie Dorey, Kathryn Due, Carly Edwards, Shannon Farner, Meghan Flynn, Olivia Fox, Dakota Fry, Laijay Glover, Riley Glover, Alexander Hansen, Madison Hansen, Delilah Harris, Indiana Hassler, Cecilia Hernandez, Devin Hirschfeld, Sarah Kangas, Melissa Kaprelian, Katelin Kroll, Jared Mai, Dawson Marshall, Jessica Marting, Melissa Marting, Thomas Marzette, Benjamin McDonald, Amber Mercier, Joseph Murphy, Regne-Anisha Nash, Nora Nichols, Jeremy Oman, Francisco Patino, Lindsey Paulin, Katherine Peterson, Brandon Pulera, Ma. Mira Ramirez, Emma Ramsey, Aysia-Christine Reese, Kiersten Reynoso, Madison Sanchez, Nicholas Savasta, Jena Shaffer, Jessica Shain, Seth Shufelt, Collin Skarzynski, Heidi Smith, Mackenzie Smythe, Adela Sosa, Brett Stark, Eva Steiner, Desiree Stills, Dylan Straube, Brianna Stritchko, Alexis Talbert, Hannah Tangen, Maya Thostrup, Leslie Townsend, Dylan Vela, Crystal Wenzel, Alleigha Williams, Kayla Woida, Karissa Yamat, Beven Yuhas, Nicole Zeisler, Joseph Zold, Celeste Zuniga.

Sturtevant: Megane Beaupre, Thomas Beaupre, Makensie Grube, Autumn Heide, Sherena Jones, Aida Reyes, Jared Richter, Adrianna Rodriguez, Debbie Stenzel.

Union Grove: Aiden Belongia, Lexi Dessart, Hailey Foldy, Madison Keller, Rachel Krotowski, Richard Liederbach, Marissa Puebla, Karissa Tenhagen.

Waterford: Hannah Halkowski, Abby Lentz, Ayan Warnke.

Dean’s list honors are awarded to students achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale. Provost’s list honorees have achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or above.

UW-PLATTEVILLE

PLATTEVILLE — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its chancellor’s list honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the fall 2021 semester. Students from Racine County include: Noah Squires, Union Grove; Max Heberling and Maggie Nicholls, Waterford.

Students named to the UW-Platteville dean’s list from Racine County include: James Breidenbach, Jake Dros, Owen Ehlen, Michael Greenlees and Rebecca Pohlheber, Burlington; Tara Abramson, Franksville; Sydney Van Swol, Kansasville; Alexis Habermehl, Ashley Harty, Mikala Lewis, Will Sullivan and Ben Wendling, Racine; Alex Kutka, Sturtevant; CJ Koeppen, Noah Squires and Veronica Tenhagen, Union Grove; Hayley Greene, Riley Hasler, Maximilian Heberling and Margaret Nicholls, Waterford. A grade point average of 3.75 or 3.5 and above is required depending on the college.

UW-RIVER FALLS

RIVER FALLS — The University of Wisconsin-River Falls fall semester dean’s list has been released. Students from Racine County include: SirrNay Ku and Rebecca Ruffalo, Burlington; Brea Fortier, Kansasville; Cassidy Hanover, Dylan Jensen and Abigail Wick-Lambert, Racine; Rebecca Bender and Taylor Novak, Waterford.

To be named to the dean’s list, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0 or midway between an “A” and “B” average.

UW-STEVENS POINT

STEVENS POINT — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,350 undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year. Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74. Students from Racine County who received honors include:

Highest Honors: Paige Tello and Maddi Triplett, Burlington; Christopher Eaton, Mount Pleasant; Olivia Voge and Amanda Wilson, Union Grove; Angela Cairns, Joseph Martinsen and Delaney Romanowich, Waterford; Andrew Makinen, Wind Lake.

High Honors: Megan Treziak and Carli Uher, Caledonia.

Honors: Milana Becchetti, Kearyn Brennan, Abby Morgan and Felicity Zelechowski, Burlington; Hailey Merritt, Mount Pleasant; William Buhler, Racine; Nathan Grimes, Union Grove; Olivia Krumrai, Waterford; Ryan Kaufman, Wind Lake.

UW-STOUT

MENOMONIE — The following students from Racine County have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester: Sam Bachofen, Michael Deschler and Matthew Smith, Waterford; Jenna Johnston, Christopher Jones, Kayli Pfeffer and Matt Zinke, Racine; Hope Quilling, Burlington; Isiah Stinson, Mount Pleasant; Thomas Walsh, Kansasville; Justin Wiedenbeck, Union Grove. The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

UW-WHITEWATER

WHITEWATER — The following students from Racine County were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester:

Burlington: Matthew Baller, Bryce Boeckenstedt, Derek Borchardt, Zach Campbell, Hannah Chart, Brooke Chilcoat, Veronica Cruz, Lauren Dufek, Gavin Foote, Monica Frackowiak, Anna Hackbarth, Caitlyn Jacobsen, Jake Kaider, Chloe Kleeman, Ben Laskowski, Tania Limon, Alexis Lois, Joshua Lopez, Adelia Mahaffee, Amanda Mangless, Sarah Mangless, Paige Manssen, Izack McFarland, Nicole Miller, Victoria Miller, Ashley Novasic, Adan Ojeda, Justin Paasch, Cheyenne Paneitz, Dylan Peterson, Tara Petrozelli, Chase Pirocanac, Samantha Reesman, Tyler Regner, Hannah Robinson, Brett Schmadebeck, Cameron Schrader, Heather Smith, Jessica Sponholtz, Tom Trocke, Michael Wasmund, Derek Wieczorek, Sally Windler,

Caledonia: Megan Aust, Abbie Bonchek, Esteban Tinajero.

Franksville: Mitchell Gibson, Sydney Groetzinger, David Groth, Konnor Kamm, Grace Klawinski, Amy Kozenski, Jake Lightner, Julia Schroeder, Kaitlyn Shiels,

Kansasville: Alice Fitzpatrick, Sydnie Holmes, Chloey Menarek, Alex Zimmerman.

Mount Pleasant: Josh Abel, Cameron Boebel, Eric Duda, Jessica Hatch, Dalton Heffel, Ryan Hokanson, Hannah Nelson, Justin Norris, Brent Ogden, Harsh Patel, Catherine Perrault, Katerina Radosevich, Tessa Smith, Trevor Smith, Kaleb Tindall, Terra Tougas, Mason Wagner, Dalon Williams, Megan Wirtz, Kara Zamora and Abigail Zebrowski.

Racine: Hannah Bartelt, Adela Diaz, Rachel Dustman, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Zach Gerber, Bailey Grubber, Kyle Herring, Nolan Kraus, Clare Lehmann, Ben Letsch, Miagia Mares, Erin McCauley, Caitlin Mertins, Conner Phillips, Charlie Shilhavy, Jake Skorski, Sean Steinbach, Tyler Theilman, Dominic Van De Water, Miranda Ward, Allyson Weisbrod, Eryn Weisbrod, DelaneyWeissenborn.

Sturtevant: Zach Eifert, Myles Fannin, Suzanna Gianou.

Union Grove: Allison Carnick, Jesse Moran.

Waterford: Anna Adkins, Michael Antonacci, Allyna Asmussen, Mia Barrett, Annie Benavides, Matthew Buske, Justin Calvino, Andrew Christensen, Anna Ciesielczyk, Sheri Collins Perez, Erik Dexter, Jack Duerst, Abbie Hammer, Hannah Jones, Hannah Kasprzyk, Alexandra Kiesler, Amy Klingsten, Michael Kordasiewicz, Jessica Marshall, Taylor Nelson, Mason Petrowski, Jessica Rawski, Lauren Sankey, Jamie Schneider, Evan Sinda, Kaylee Strasser, Madison Sweeney, Ashlyn Syrett, Sam Tolliver, Julie Wisniewski, Sarah Woulfe and Brian Woznicki.

These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.

UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY

FAYETTE, Iowa — Upper Iowa University has announced the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester. Racine County students include: Nicole Gilliam, Racine; and Timothy Peterson, Union Grove. Full-time students who earn a minimum 3.5 GPA are honored.

WESTERN TECHNICAL COLLEGE

LA CROSSE — Caleb Chernouski of from Mount Pleasant was named to Western Technical College’s president’s list of high distinction for the fall 2021 term. Students must achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher.

WISCONSIN LUTHERAN COLLEGE

MILWAUKEE — These Racine County students were named to Wisconsin Lutheran College’s dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester by maintaining a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher: Kendra Boyer and Julia Faught, Burlington; Bradley Bosak, Dylan Chirigotis, Sydni Haubrich, Benjamin Hornak and Thomas Wojciechowski, Racine; Camille Juga, Christian Lee and Lindsey Zilisch, Mount Pleasant; Anna Salfer, Elmwood Park; Bryce Beckley, Kayla Pagel and Grace Weide, Waterford; Travis Yakich, Caledonia; Brooke Dir, Sturtevant.

