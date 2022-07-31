 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEAN’S LIST

CLARK UNIVERSITY

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Lamaj Muhammad of Mount Pleasant was named to Clark University’s dean’s list for maintaining a grade point average of 3.65 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.

COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY

CONWAY, S.C. — Nathan Koch of Franksville was named to Coastal Carolina University’s president’s list for receiving a 4.0 GPA during the spring 2022 semester.

DRAKE UNIVERSITY

DES MOINES, Iowa — The following students were named to Drake University’s president’s list and dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester:

Dean’s List (3.50-3.99 GPA)

Zola Sloth, Max Yde, Racine; Michael Stiewe, Waterford.

President’s List (4.0 GPA)

Megan Traxel, Racine.

EDGEWOOD COLLEGE

MADISON — The following students from Racine County were named to Edgewood College’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester: Kyle Semrad, Racine; Marisa Spiering, Waterford; Haley Wilkinson, Racine.

ELMHURST UNIVERSITY

ELMHURST, Ill. — Colton Kraus of Racine of was named to Elmhurst University’s dean’s list for receiving a 3.75 GPA or higher during the spring 2022 semester.

GEORGIA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

ATLANTA, Ga. — John Schmidt of Burlington earned the distinction of faculty honors at Georgia Institute of Technology for earning a 4.0 grade point average during the spring 2022 semester.

Rohan Banerjee of Racine was named to Georgia Institute of Technology’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.0 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.

HAMLINE UNIVERSITY

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Elizabeth Schauer of Racine was named to Hamline University’s dean’s list for receiving a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.

KALAMAZOO COLLEGE

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Joseph Stein of Racine was named to Kalamazoo College’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.

LEWIS UNIVERSITY

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Rachel Fosler of Burlington was named to Lewis University’s dean’s list for receiving a minimum GPA of 3.5 during the spring 2022 semester.

LUTHER COLLEGE

DECORAH, Iowa — The following students were named to Luther College’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester: Christina Dressler and Erin Keller, Racine; McKinley Leinweber, Union Grove; Jacob Klingsten, Waterford.

