× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Arizona State University

TEMPE, Ariz. — Makenzie Spolar of Racine has been named to the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester at Arizona State University.

Undergraduate students are eligible for the dean’s list if they earn 12 or more graded credit hours during a semester in residence at ASU with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Ripon College

RIPON — These students from Racine County made the spring 2020 dean’s list for Ripon College for achieving a 3.40 grade point average or higher with at least 12 credits:

BURLINGTON: Austin Heiselmann, Abby Korb, Riley Pella.

FRANKSVILLE: Callysta Hansen, Ethan Hansen, Isabella Osborn.

MOUNT PLEASANT: Nicole Petrovic.

RACINE: Sarah Weber.

STURTEVANT: Kaitlin Hutchinson.

WATERFORD: Ethan Brannen, Emma Karpinski.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0