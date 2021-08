BENEDICTINE COLLEGE

ATCHISON, Kan. — William Westhoff of Mount Pleasant was recently named to the dean's list for the spring semester at Benedictine College. Full time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 are named to the dean's list.

MINNESOTA STATE UNIVERSITY

MANKATO, Minn. — The following Minnesota State University from Racine County were named to the dean's list for receiving a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99 during the spring 2021 semester: Rebecca Borowski, Franksville; Jiameng Zhou, Waterford; Alexandra Barwick and Emilee Thomas, Wind Lake.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA TWIN CITIES

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The following University of Minnesota Twin Cities students from Racine County were named to the dean's list for receiving a grade point average of 3.66 or higher with a minimum of 12 credit hours during the spring 2021 semester:

BURLINGTON: Dalton Damon, Amber Lund, Brandon Pum, John Pum, Jacob Rodriguez, Joseph Tully.

MOUNT PLEASANT: Natalie Kegel.