NORTHLAND COLLEGEASHLAND — Trent D. Wiesner of Franksville has been named to the dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the fall 2021 term at Northland College. To qualify for the dean’s list, full-time students must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale with no grade less than a “C.”
SIOUX FALLSSIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Grace Hanel of Racine was named to the University of Sioux Falls fall 2021 dean’s list. To qualify, students must earn a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.