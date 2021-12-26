 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEAN'S LIST

DEAN'S LIST

  • 0

NORTHLAND COLLEGEASHLAND — Trent D. Wiesner of Franksville has been named to the dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the fall 2021 term at Northland College. To qualify for the dean’s list, full-time students must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale with no grade less than a “C.”

UNIVERSITY OF

SIOUX FALLSSIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Grace Hanel of Racine was named to the University of Sioux Falls fall 2021 dean’s list. To qualify, students must earn a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

S. Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News