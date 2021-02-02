COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
CONWAY, SC — Nathan Koch of Franksville was named to the president’s list at Coastal Carolina University for the fall 2020 semester. Students must maintain a 4.0 grade point average to be named to the president’s list.
IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
AMES, Iowa — The following students from Racine County were named to the Iowa State University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or above during the fall 2020 semester:
Burlington: Cora Anderson, Kyle Lois.
Franksville: Connor Esch.
Kansasville: Sydney Rigert, Emily Springer.
Racine: Phoebe Kammueller, Andrew Lavin, Zachary Romano.
Union Grove: Matthew Pink, Aimee Spiering.
NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY
DEKALB, Ill. — Chelby Koker and Amara Thompkins, both of Racine, were named to the Northern Illinois University fall 2020 dean’s list. In the colleges they are enrolled, a minimum grade point average of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale is required.
ST. MARY’S UNIVERSITY
WINONA, Minn. — Kayla Sjodin of Waterford has been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at St. Mary’s University. She is the daughter of Travis and Colleen Sjodin.
The dean’s list includes 465 undergraduate students who earned a grade point average of 3.6 or better on a 4.0 scale.
UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA TWIN CITIES
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Connor Petricek of Racine has been named to the dean’s list in the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must complete at least 12 credits and earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.666.
UNIVERSITY OF
WISCONSIN-GREEN BAY
GREEN BAY — The following students from Racine County were named to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s honor list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or above during the fall 2020 semester:
Burlington: Adelia Mahaffee, Lauren Russell.
Racine: Lauren Caya, Jennifer Cruz, Carly Dow, Guillermo Gomez, Jared Stack, Kayla Underhill and Krysta Venegas.
Union Grove: Jason DeBrabander and Becca Edwards.
Waterford: Cameron Prailes.