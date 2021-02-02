WINONA, Minn. — Kayla Sjodin of Waterford has been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at St. Mary’s University. She is the daughter of Travis and Colleen Sjodin.

The dean’s list includes 465 undergraduate students who earned a grade point average of 3.6 or better on a 4.0 scale.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA TWIN CITIES

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Connor Petricek of Racine has been named to the dean’s list in the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must complete at least 12 credits and earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.666.

UNIVERSITY OF

WISCONSIN-GREEN BAY

GREEN BAY — The following students from Racine County were named to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s honor list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or above during the fall 2020 semester:

Burlington: Adelia Mahaffee, Lauren Russell.

Racine: Lauren Caya, Jennifer Cruz, Carly Dow, Guillermo Gomez, Jared Stack, Kayla Underhill and Krysta Venegas.

Union Grove: Jason DeBrabander and Becca Edwards.

Waterford: Cameron Prailes.

