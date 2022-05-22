SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY

MANCHESTER, N.H. — These Racine County students were named to the Southern New Hampshire University winter 2022 dean's list: Kiera Rausch and Ryan Harmatys, Waterford; Dominic McKendall, Mount Plesant. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade point average of 3.5 to 3.69 are named to the dean's list.

WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Nolan Wolf of Mount Pleasant was named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at Washington University. To qualify for the dean's list in the Olin Business School, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

WESTERN TECHNICAL COLLEGE

LA CROSSE — Ava White of Sturtevant was named to Western Technical College's president's list of high distinction for the spring 2022 term. Students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and carry six or more credits in an associate's degree or technical diploma program.

