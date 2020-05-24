Bob Jones University
GREENVILLE, S.C. — David Farmer of Racine, a senior visual studies major, was among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the spring 2020 president's list, which recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
Olivet Nazarene University
BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — These Racine County students were named to the spring 2020 dean's list at Olivet Nazarene University: Joel Rodriguez of Racine, and Alexandra Tucker of Caledonia.
To qualify for inclusion on the dean's list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 grading scale.
University Of New England
PORTLAND, MAINE — Alyssa Marquez of Racine has been named to the dean's list for the 2020 spring semester at the University of New England. Dean's list students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!