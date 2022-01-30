BELMONT UNIVERSITY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — These Racine County students achieved the dean’s list at Belmont University for the fall 2021 semester: Erin Kutsch and Madeline Herrera, Mount Pleasant. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

BRADLEY UNIVERSITY

PEORIA, Ill. — These Racine County students were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Bradley University: Zachary Slechta, Burlington; Todd Manteufel, Franksville; Jonathan Michel and Shawn Yaeger, Waterford; Hannah Ramcke, Union Grove. To be eligible, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.

CARTHAGE COLLEGE

KENOSHA — More than 600 students have been named to the Carthage College dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Students from Racine County include: Rachel Anderson, Brenden Baugrud, Austin Belkin, Lizbeth Brito, Liam Carls, Erik Carlson, Hannah Cotter, Claudia Gomez, Aubriana Gordon, Samantha Hendricks, Payton Krogh, Olivia Lutterman, Adan Matsen, Isaiah McCoy, Michael McMurray, Stephanie Miranda, Jacquelyn Sambrano, Antonia Sosa and Daniel Weir, Racine; Austin Adam, Megan Baumeister, Asher Boucher, Hayden Kempken, Michelle LaMeer and Morgan Tracy, Burlington; Nina Alfano, Camila Alfaro, Brian Dean, Ashley Gorman and Felicity Smith, Mount Pleasant; Kenna Beth, Kansasville; Jessica Clevenger, Sturtevant; Matthew Colinelli, Franksville; Abigail Ciesielczyk, Waterford.

Dean’s list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.

CLARK UNIVERSITY

DUBUQUE, Iowa — The following Racine County students were named to the dean’s list at Clarke University for the fall 2021 semester: Mya Johnson, Racine; Hailey Huckstorf, Waterford. The list recognizes students who have earned a 3.65 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 graded hours.

COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY

CONWAY, S.C. — Nathan Koch of Franksville was among nearly 1,000 students who were named to the president’s list at Coastal Carolina University for the fall 2021 semester.

ELMHURST UNIVERSITY

ELMHURST, Ill. — Colton Kraus of Racine was among students named to the Elmhurst University fall 2021 dean’s list by attaining a grade point average of 3.75 or higher out of a possible 4.0.

EMERSON COLLEGE

BOSTON, Mass. — Gabrielle Goode of Caledonia is among the students named to Emerson College’s dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester by maintaining a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY

AMES, Iowa — These Iowa State University students from Racine County have been named to the fall semester 2021 dean’s list: Cora L. Anderson, Sean Lopez Neil and Courtney E. Uhlenhake, Burlington; Sydney L. Rigert and Emily B. Springer, Kansasville; Madison M. Mohar and Zachary C. Romano, Racine; Matthew M. Pink and Aimee B. Spiering, Union Grove; Ian J. Louis and Cole A. Weinkauf, Waterford.

Students must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY

MILWAUKEE — These Racine County students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Marquette University: Leah Beardsley, Elinor Clough, Molly Hearden, Samantha Naber, Simon Pedone and Paige Wegge, Burlington; Daniel Hall, Caledonia; Molly Brown, Franksville; Andrew Beugnet, Kaela Beugnet, Steve Beugnet, Madison Donovan, Melissa Lev, Hannah Parsons and Jenna Perez, Mount Pleasant; Sarah Aaron, Emily Bustillos, Emma Coady, Hunter D’Acquisto, Justin Hendricks, Kelly Laing, Peter Lamberton, Zola Peterson, Kallia Reske, Ben Rojas, Grace Schneider and Kim Wollenberg, Racine; Michael Jensen and Samantha Roushia, Union Grove; Audrey Eshleman, Alyssa Hafemann, Josh Jendusa and Morgan Saltzmann, Waterford.

Students must have earned at least 12 credits for the fall 2021 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college.

OLIVET NAZARENE UNIVERSITY

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — These students were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University: Jared Brewer, Mount Pleasant; Jamie Finn, Racine; and Kaitlyn Kolb, Franksville. To qualify, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 grading scale.

ROCKHURST UNIVERSITY

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Xitlalli Hernandez of Racine was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Rockhurst University. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Anne Howard of Franksville has been named to the Saint Mary’s College Dean’s List for the 2021 fall semester. To earn this honor, a student must achieve a grade point average of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes and no grades lower than a C.

SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University announced students named to the president’s list and dean’s list for fall 2021. Racine County students include:

President’s list: Natalie Rossi, Jessica Rainey, Teri Karpinski and Brittany Ebben, Racine; Leslie Schneiker, Kiera Rausch and Ryan Harmatys, Waterford; Dominic McKendall and Leslie Palmer, Mount Pleasant; Tanner Gaudes, Matthew Farmer and Grace Narayanan, Burlington.

Dean’s list: Kasey Smith, Mount Pleasant; Christina Trinidad, Racine.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade point average of 3.70 and above are named to the president’s list. Students who have earned a minimum grade point average of 3.50 to 3.69 are named to the dean’s list.

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). Racine County students include:

President’s list: Riley Fee, Racine; Baker, Waterford.

Dean’s list: Cali Dalton and Faith Moerke, Waterford.

UNIVERSITY OF IOWA

IOWA CITY, Iowa — These students from Racine County were named to the dean’s list at the University of Iowa for the 2021 fall semester: Ava Aperi, Burlington; Cherish Cornett, Sturtevant; Melissa Jester, Racine; Allison Zuhlke, Waterford.

UNIVERSITY OF ST. THOMAS

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Camarae A. Good, daughter of Rod and Rae Ann Good of Franksville, has been named to the dean’s list at the University of St. Thomas by maintaining a 4.0 grade point average with 18 credits.

UW-EAU CLAIRE

EAU CLAIRE — These University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire students from Racine County were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list: Annathea Brenneman, Riley Noonan, Brooke Nunn, Jordan Quilling and Mackenzie Zwiebel, Burlington; Kelly Koerber, Caledonia; Kenna Yeager, Racine; Emilie Allen and William Painter, Union Grove; Cassidy Baranek, Claire Bleimehl, Olivia Cammers, Karisa Denig, Colette Goldammer, Kirsten Ranke, Alexander Roegner and Emily Williams, Waterford; Chloe Adamson and Allison Veley, Wind Lake. Students must have a minimum semester GPA of 3.70 and have completed at least 12 credits during the semester.

UW-GREEN BAY

GREEN BAY — The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has made public the names of undergraduate students receiving semester honors for fall 2021 semester academic achievement. Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average, which represents all “A” grades, receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 grade point averages. Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 grade point averages. All were full-time students in the fall term, earning 12 or more credits of graded coursework. Students from Racine County include:

Highest Honors: Lauren Russell, Burlington.

High Honors: Matt Gangl, Tyler Monosa and Ashley Vangorden, Racine; Elizabeth Smith and McKenzie Swantz, Burlington; Becca Edwards and Julia Stritesky, Union Grove; and Cambrie Mangone and Kels Radobicky, Waterford.

Honors: Kirsten Blinderman and Gracie Peterson, Burlington; Lauren Cava, Brenna Herman, Joshua Reyes and Krysta Venegas, Racine; Kaitlyn Kastenson, Franksville; Ashley Moran, Mount Pleasant; and Noah Sikora, Waterford.

