Milwaukee School of Engineering

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee School of Engineering named students to the fall quarter 2022 dean’s list and honors list. Students from Racine County include:

DEAN’S LIST

Burlington: Serra Brehm, Joshua Fay, Jillian Harkness, Jarred Kohout, Jack Schoepke.

Caledonia: Nicholas Moris.

Mount Pleasant: John Cisler, Alexander Ottelien.

Racine: Kristopher Banse, Nicholas Barootian, Sydnee Lange, Kyle Moriarity, Thomas Rouse, Amelia Stork, Augustin Weiss, Joshua Zess.

Union Grove: Carson Edquist, Carson Meredith.

Waterford: Carson Barwick, Devin Baumgartner.

HONORS LIST

Burlington: Ryan Cartwright, Caitlin Jinar, Hope Triplett.

Franksville: Luke Navin, Lily Nowak.

Racine: Austin Boley, Isaiah Dean, Sebastian Ishman, Lesli Santiago, Mya Seitz, Sean Spring.

Union Grove: Andrew Fritchen.

Waterford: Evander Craig, Andrew Webb, Collin Weis.

Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the dean’s list. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive “high honors.” Undergraduate students who have earned a GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the honors list.

UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER — The following students from Racine County were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester:

Burlington: Matthew Baller, Barbara Bonogofsky, Derek Borchardt, Hannah Chart, Brooke Chilcoat, Emma Close, Lauren Dufek, Katrina Fonseca, Monica Frackowiak, Skylar Fry, Jacob Heard, Caitlyn Jacobsen, Jake Kaider, Chloe Kleeman, Logan Koehling, Keller Larson, Ben Laskowski, Tania Limon Ramirez, Shelby Lingar, Joshua Lopez, Haliey Luedtke, Madison Macaluso, Adelia Mahaffee, Sarah Mangless, Logan Martinson, Nicole Miller, Samantha Nimmer, Chase Pirocanac, Robert Ryan, Melissa Schilling, Holly Schilz, Connor Schmaling, Cameron Schrader, Tucker Schuerman, Heather Smith, Drew Stutzman, Todd Suchomel, Elizabeth Toffel, Tom Trocke, Mason Vos, Scott Werner, Quinn Wiley.

Caledonia: Megan Aust, Abbie Bonchek, Esteban Tinajero.

Elmwood Park: Tyler Walker.

Franksville: Mitchell Gibson, Shawna Kiser, Grace Klawinski, Amy Kozenski, Julia Schroeder, Kaitlyn Shiels.

Kansasville: Alice Fitzpatrick, Sydnie Holmes, Chloey Menarek, Alex Zimmerman.

Mount Pleasant: Josh Abel, Cameron Boebel, Genesis Butler, Eric Duda, Matthew Kirchoff, Erin McCauley, Core Miller, Justin Norris, Harsh Patel, Katerina Radosevich, Tessa Smith, Terra Tougas, Dalon Williams, Dalton Yonkovich.

Racine: Hannah Bartelt, Briar Chambliss, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Mikayla Glover, Olivia Hauck, Ben Letsch, Connor McSwain, William Nerad, Emily Patterson, Dane Pinzino, Ellie Rogers, Tyler Rouse, Charlie Shilhavy, Jaden Skenandore, Maddy Spotts, Sean Steinbach, Lucy Veto, Delaney Weissenborn.

Sturtevant: Myles Fannin, Nikolas Wangler.

Union Grove: Erica Brown, Jesse Moran, Cam Storbeck.

Waterford: Mia Barrett, Annie Benavides, Matthew Buske, Andrew Christensen, Anna Ciesielczyk, Clara Crivello, Jack Duerst, Rebecca Frank, Hannah Frohne, Sydney Groetzinger, Abbie Hammer, Hannah Jones, Alexandra Kiesler, Amy Klingsten, Michael Kordasiewicz, Jessica Marshall, Ella Palmen, Paige Phillips, Jack Puetz, Lauren Sankey, Ashlyn Syrett, Max Tetzlaff, Olivia Tuska, Jak Wanek, Julie Wisniewski, Sarah Woulfe, Jonathan Zweifel.

These students received a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.

Wartburg College

WAVERLY, Iowa — Parker Miklaszewski of Franksville was named to the Wartburg College fall term dean’s list for earning a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above in at least four course credits during the term.