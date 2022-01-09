GEORGIA COLLEGE
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Charlotte Aexel of Wind Lake has completed courses with exemplary marks and made the president’s list for the Fall 2021 semester at Georgia College.
ST. NORBERT COLLEGE
DE PERE — These Racine County students have been named to the 2021 fall semester dean’s list at St. Norbert College: Laine Dirksmeyer, Christina Paleka and Catherine Zott, Burlington; Abigail Genal, Franksville; Hailey Sanders, Kansasville; Jillian Tringali, Mount Pleasant; Elizabeth Corona, Racine; Alyssa Smith, Union Grove; Carissa Baumgartner, Waterford; Katherine Savas, Wind Point.
A minimum 3.5 grade point average is required for academic eligibility.
UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND
ADELPHI, Md. — Tye Monteiro of Sturtevant was named to the dean’s list for the fall term at University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC). To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.