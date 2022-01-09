MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Charlotte Aexel of Wind Lake has completed courses with exemplary marks and made the president’s list for the Fall 2021 semester at Georgia College.

ADELPHI, Md. — Tye Monteiro of Sturtevant was named to the dean’s list for the fall term at University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC). To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.