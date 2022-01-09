 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEAN’S LIST

DEAN'S LIST

  • 0

GEORGIA COLLEGE

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Charlotte Aexel of Wind Lake has completed courses with exemplary marks and made the president’s list for the Fall 2021 semester at Georgia College.

ST. NORBERT COLLEGE

DE PERE — These Racine County students have been named to the 2021 fall semester dean’s list at St. Norbert College: Laine Dirksmeyer, Christina Paleka and Catherine Zott, Burlington; Abigail Genal, Franksville; Hailey Sanders, Kansasville; Jillian Tringali, Mount Pleasant; Elizabeth Corona, Racine; Alyssa Smith, Union Grove; Carissa Baumgartner, Waterford; Katherine Savas, Wind Point.

A minimum 3.5 grade point average is required for academic eligibility.

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND

ADELPHI, Md. — Tye Monteiro of Sturtevant was named to the dean’s list for the fall term at University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC). To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin 4-H Foundation accepting scholarship applications

Wisconsin 4-H Foundation accepting scholarship applications

KENOSHA — The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation will award more than $15,000 in scholarships to outstanding Wisconsin 4-H members and alumni pursuing higher education in 2022. To be considered for financial support, applications must be received by the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation via email by March 15.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News