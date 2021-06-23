ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY
TEMPE, Ariz. — Makenzie Spolar of Racine has been named to the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Arizona State University.
Undergraduate students are eligible for the dean’s list if they earn 12 or more graded credit hours during a semester with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
BRADLEY UNIVERSITY
PEORIA, Ill. — Todd Manteufel of Franksville, Hannah Wehr and Jonathan Michel of Waterford were named to Bradley University's dean's list for receiving a 3.5 grade point average or higher during the spring 2021 semester.
CALRK UNIVERSITY
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Caley Vogt of Burlington was named to Clark University's dean's list for receiving a grade point average of 3.65 or higher during the spring 2021 semester.
CARTHAGE COLLEGE
KENOSHA — The following Carthage College students from Racine County were named to the dean's list for receiving a 3.5 grade point average or higher with at least 14 credit hours during the spring 2021 semester:
BURLINGTON: Alexandria Naber, Megan Baumeister, Morgan Tracy, Jenna Schmalfeldt, Asher Boucher, Michelle Lameer.
CALEDONIA: Jason Klatt, Owen Beck.
FRANKSVILLE: Hannah Tuinstra, Matthew Colinelli.
KANSASVILLE: Kenna Beth.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Ashley Gorman, Jacob Del Negro, Sydney Zelko, Brian Dean.
RACINE: Jaemaan Holt, Gretchen Koepsel, Lizeth Brito, Katherine Munro, Stephanie Miranda, Daniel Weir, Bethany Nichols, Alexandria Olszewski, Aubriana Gordon, Sophia Tajnai, Tanner Ostrowski, Timothy Rothen, Isabella Spino, Shannon Gegare, Joseph Abel, Haley Olson, Jacquelyn Sambrano, Austin Belkin, Meredith Ford, Brian Weir, Payton Krogh, Julia Olson, Hannah Cotter, Zachary Shawhan, Adele Senzig, Samantha Hendricks, Brenden Baugrud, Liam Carls, Luis Garduno, Isaiah McCoy, Antonia Sosa, Rachel Anderson, Erik Carlson.
STURTEVANT: Angelina Coolidge.
UNION GROVE: Carrie Weis, Emma Kiiskila, Giulia Hoke.
WATERFORD: Emily Smith, Katiann Nelson, Abigail Ciesielczyk.
COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
CONWAY, S.C. — Nathan Koch of Franksville was named to the Coastal Carolina University's president's list for outstanding scholarship during the spring 2021 semester.
CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY, NEBRASKA
SEWARD, Neb. — Emily Rasmussen of Mount Pleasant was named to Concordia University, Nebraska's honor's list for outstanding scholarship during the spring 2021 semester.
EDGEWOOD COLLEGE
MADISON — Kyle Semrad of Racine, Marisa Spiering of Waterford and Olivia Antlfinger of Burlington were named to Edgewood College's dean's list for receiving a grade point average of 3.75 or higher with 24 credit hours during the spring 2021 semester.
GEORGIA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
ATLANTA, Ga. — John Schmidt of Burlington earned Faculty Honors at Georgia Institute of Technology for receiving a 4.0 grade point average during the spring 2021 semester.
GONZAGA UNIVERSITY
SPOKANE, Wash. — Caden Holum of Sturtevant was named to Gonzaga University's dean's list for receiving a grade point average between 3.5 to 3.84 during the spring 2021 semester.
IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
AMES, Iowa — The following students were named to Iowa State University's dean's list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2021 semester: Courtney Uhlenhake, Burlington; Connor Esch, Franksville; Sydney Rigert and Emily Springer, Kansasville; Andrew Lavin and Zachary Romano, Racine; Jordan Harmon, Sturtevant; and Matthew Pink and Aimee Spiering, Union Grove.
LEWIS UNIVERSITY
ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Rachel Fosler of Burlington was named to Lewis University's dean's list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2021 semester.
MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY
MILWAUKEE — The following students were named to Marquette University's dean's list for outstanding scholarship during the spring 2021 semester:
BURLINGTON: Elinor Clough, Evelia Guerrero, Haley Hovland, Benjamin McDermit, Brynn Mesec, Simon Pedone, Paige Wegge.
CALEDONIA: Daniel Hall.
FRANKSVILLE: Lauren Adams, Abin Peter, Lyndsey Wensing.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Andrew Beugnet, Jason Beugnet, Steve Beugnet, Cesar Contreras, Luke Delsman, Madisen Donovan, Melody Dunk-Chapman, Christian Hovan, Melissa Lev, Jack Moyer, Hannah Parsons, Jenna Perez, Taylor Totka.
RACINE: Sarah Aaron, Ashley Bodi, Hailey Burmeister, Emily Bustillos, Emma Coady, Jasmine Dhaliwal, Anna Dixon, Dolores Ehrhardt, Katie Gumina, Justin Hendricks, Kelly Laing, Peter Lamberton, Keyaira Marshall, Kallia Reske, Jocelin Reynoso Urenda, Raul Rueda, Grace Schneider, Irin Sidoti, Kim Wollenberg.
UNION GROVE: Michael Jensen, Samantha Roushia.
WATERFORD: Audrey Eshleman, Josh Jendusa, Morgan Saltzmann, Tiffany Stiewe, John Syburg.
WIND LAKE: Sam Fischer, Abby Wass.
MOUNT MARY UNIVERSITY
MILWAUKEE — The following students were named to Mount Mary University's dean's list for receiving a grade point average of 3.6 or higher with at least 12 credit hours during the spring 2021 semester: Sophia Wagner, Burlington; Emily Cabaltera and Janet Pawlowski, Mount Pleasant; and Anna Monson and Karley-Jo Vega, Racine.
RIPON COLLEGE
RIPON — The from Ripon College students from Racine County were named to the spring 2021 semester's dean's list for receiving a grade point average of 3.40 or higher with 12 credit hours: Zacharias Olstinske and Riley Pella, Burlington; Callysta Hansen and Ethan Hansen, Franksville; McKenna Daams and Nicole Petrovic, Mount Pleasant; Sarah Weber, Racine; Kaitlin Hutchinson, Sturtevant; Michael Cohoon and Nicholas Ditscheit, Union Grove; and Ethan Brannen and Emma Karpinski, Waterford.
SAMFORD UNIVERSITY
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tanner Fields of Burlington was named to Samford University's dean's list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher with at least 12 credit hours during the spring 2021 semester.
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Morgan McCourt of Burlington was named to the Southeast Missouri State University's president's list for receiving a 4.0 grade point average with 12 credit hours during the spring 2021 semester.
TRINITY CHIRSTIAN COLLEGE
PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — Abby Wiegers of Racine was named to the Trinity Chirstian College's dean's list for receiving a 3.5 or higher grade point average during the spring 2021 semester.
UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Reagan McKeown of Franksville was named to the University of Alabama's president's list and Faith Moerke of Waterford was named to the University of Alabama's dean's list for outstanding scholarship during the spring 2021 semester. Students named to the dean's list must receive a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and students named to the president's list must receive 4.0 a grade point average.
UNIVERSITY OF DUBUQUE
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Hunter Karpinski of Waterford was named to the University of Dubuque's dean's list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2021 semester.
UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The following students were named to the University of Iowa's dean's list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2021 semester: Cherish Cornett, Sturtevant; James Keeker, Kansasville; Kendall Reid, Burlington.
UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA, TWIN CITIES
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Connor Petricek of Racine was named to the University of Minnesota's dean's list for completing 12 credits and maintaining a grade point average of 3.6 or higher during the spring 2021 semester.
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-LINCOLN
LINCOLN, Neb. — Evan Steinberger of Burlington, Stephen Hintz and Isabella North of Waterford were named to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's dean's list for receiving a 3.6 grade point average or higher during the spring 2021 semester.
UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Lincoln Bargender of Caledonia was named to the University of Notre Dame's dean's list for outstanding scholarship during the spring 2021 semester.
UNIVERSITY OF SIOUX FALLS
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Brett Deschler of Waterford was named to the University of Sioux Falls spring 2021 dean's list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-EAU CLAIRE
EAU CLAIRE — The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire's dean's list for outstanding scholarship during the spring 2021 semester:
BURLINGTON: Annathea Brenneman, Riley Noonan, Alyssa Nowicki, Brooke Nunn.
CALEDONIA: Kelly Koerber.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Madison Carter.
RACINE: Emmalee Montgomery, Kenna Yeager.
UNION GROVE: Emilie Allen, Hannah Bryson, William Painter.
WATERFORD: Cassidy Baranek, Rebecca Barrett, Olivia Cammers, Kirsten Ranke.
WIND LAKE: Chloe Adamson.
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-GREEN BAY
GREEN BAY — The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay's honor roll for outstanding scholarship during the spring 2021 semester. Students who received honors achieved a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.74; students who received high honors achieved a grade point average between 3.75 and 3.99; students who received highest honors achieved a grade point average of 4.0:
HONORS: Lauren Russell, McKenzie Swantz of Burlington; Dan Daniels of Mount Pleasant; Lauren Caya, Jennifer Cruz, Kayla Underhill, Krysta Venegas of Racine.
HIGH HONORS: Gracie Peterson of Burlington; Carly Dow, Tyler Monosa of Racine; Becca Edwards of Union Grove.
HIGHEST HONORS: Abigayle Gorjance of Burlington; Emily Baus, Theresa Burakowski of Racine; Courtney Matschke, Kels Radobicky of Waterford; Sarah Hanson of Wind Lake.
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MADISON
MADISON — These Racine County students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Madison's spring 2021 semester dean's list:
BURLINGTON: Kira Allen, Emily Boettcher, Grace Boyle, Raina Braun, Jessa Burling, Kimberly Chappell, Taylor Chappell, Caleb Daubner, George Desmidt, Shauna Drew, Tyler Duesing, Julianna Ellerbrock, Ryan Follis, Brian Fremgen, Jesse Garwood, Lucy Hearden, Gabriel King, Derek Koenen, Emma Langley, Nicole Lipecki, Zachary Lipecki, Hannah Lois, Sam Lois, Jacob Ludwig, Natalie McCourt, Madeline Morrell, Lucas Morrical, Nathan Nguyen, Trinity Northrop, Connor Raboine, Courtney Raboine, Adam Simmons, Connor Torpy, Claire Turke, Devon Wanasek, Ryan Werner, Andrew Zeman, Leah Zinnen.
CALEDONIA: Eury Kim, Young Kim, Elizandra Sandoval, Claire Wierschke.
FRANKSVILEE: Megan Baker, Chase Bloxdorf, Collin Doerflinger, Lauryn Gullberg, Erin Long, Aimee Melendez, Riley Morrison, Emma Mortensen, Olivia Peterson, Alex Pudzisz, Christopher Pudzisz, Taylor Schneider.
KANSASVILLE: Allison Dujua.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Aaron Anderson, Kaitlin Bartlett, William Gittens, Anna Greulich, Lauren Heathcock, Megan Hutchison, Amalia Jaeck, Koffi Koudahenou, Christopher Kozenski, Achyut Krishnan, Jason Lewis, Kealy Marnell, Anna Milonas, Rick Moe, Zachary Nicpon, Dylan Olson, Jay Patel, Makayla Pesch, Jenna Pruess, Amber Schmaling, Olivia Scumaci, Laura Seitz, Taylor Shufelt, Ryan Smith, Joseph Tate, Lukas Tenuta, Jenny Zheng.
RACINE: Savannah Ahnen, Lucas Altenbach, Isabelle Anderson, Maxwell Anderson, Justin Baerwald, Elise Brennan, Tongzhuo Chang, Jack Chiapete, Madison Coady, Mariah Davis, James Dreifuerst, Cal Dudley, Jared Folker, Margaret Ford, Savanna Gain, Ethan Gegare, Sarah Gesner, Vincent Guardiola, Baylor Haen, Andrew Harron, Harrison Holland, Megan Humphreys, Anna Janke, Madisen Johnson, May Kohler, Buddy Ladwig, Daniel Latyshev, Brock Naidl, Brandon Nielsen, Katarina Nikolic, Sofia Nikolic, Kevin Nuno, Willow Pae, Leanne Potter, Griffin Radtke, Jordyn Radtke, Anupama Rajendra, Nicole Recupero, Marlee Reischl, Jacob Reynolds, Noah Rogers, Emma Schatz, Theresa Schinkowitch, Lillian Schoone, Samantha Skaar, Gabriella Speca, Shannon Stulo, Ashley Tate, Alexis Thomas, Mary Torine, Sara Wagers, Ruby Ward.
STURTEVANT: Rocky Barr, Peter O'Brien, Brooke Strain, Dianne Tebbe.
UNION GROVE: Alicia Jozefowski, Emily Zeller.
WATERFORD: Whitney Beaston, Brandon Bojar, Zoe Burczyk, Shep Daggett, Nolan DeGreef, Megan Draheim, Mike Durand, Madeline Foster, Tyler Graczyk, Jenna Heinze, Nicole Klein, James Klimek, Nyah Kohler, Christine Kortendick, Jenna Kouba, Jared Krattiger, Kayla Parker, Kourtney Peterson, Ali Pope, Sean Pritchard, Cassie Questad, Olivia Spaight, Megan Wagner.
WIND LAKE: Tanner Bart, Cassie Barwick, Claire Terp.
To be eligible for the dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS
RIVER FALLS — The following students were named to UW-River Falls' dean's list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2021 semester: Kayla Rehberg and Rebecca Ruffalo, Burlington; Brea Fortier, Kansasville; Cassidy Hanover, Dylan Jensen and Abigail Wick-Lambert, Racine; and Rebecca Bender, Angelina Hill, Gabrielle Hill and Taylor Novak, Waterford.
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-STEVENS POINT
STEVENS POINT — The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point's honor roll for outstanding scholarship during the spring 2021 semester. Students who received honors achieved a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.74; students who received high honors achieved a grade point average between 3.75 and 3.89; and students who received highest honors achieved a grade point average between 3.9 and 4.0:
HONORS: Abby Morgan of Burlington; Natalie Nowak of Caledonia; Tyler Karpinski, Daniel Lopez, Jacob Ollarzabal of Racine; Mia Beauchamp, Avianna Holmes of Sturtevant.
HIGH HONORS: Kearyn Brennan of Burlington; Harley Baskin, Nathan Grimes of Union Grove; Joseph Martinsen of Waterford.
HIGHEST HONORS: Maddi Triplett of Burlington; Emma Benzow of Kansasville; Christopher Eaton of Mount Pleasant; Ellie Adams, Madison Crenshaw of Racine; Nichole Hougard of Union Grove; Graeme Gross of Waterford.
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-SUPERIOR
SUPERIOR — The following students were named to UW-Superior's dean's list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the spring 2021 semester: Samuel Johnson and Jacob Stape, Mount Pleasant; and Kristen Kaprelian, Racine.
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-WHITEWATER
WHITEWATER — The following University of Wisconsin-Whitewater students from Racine County were named to the spring 2021 semester dean's list:
BURLINGTON: Matthew Baller, Nathaniel Berg, Derek Borchardt, Zach Campbell, Hannah Chart, Brooke Chilcoat, Veronica Cruz, Katie Daujotas, Lauren Dufek, Robert Ebbers, Samantha Edmonds, Kristy Fitzgerald, Anna Hackbarth, Rachel Hassmann, Caitlyn Jacobsen, Jake Kaider, Chloe Kleeman, Elizabeth Klein, Abby Kolczaski, Ben Laskowski, Gillian Letkewicz, Tania Limon, Alexis Lois, Adelia Mahaffee, Sarah Mangless, Paige Manssen, Gregory Miller, Nicole Miller, Victoria Miller, Grace Narayanan, Adan Ojeda, Justin Paasch, Dylan Peterson, Tara Petrozelli, Chase Pirocanac, Carli Podella, Hayley Potter, Hannah Robinson, Lillie Rogers, Owen Schmaling, Jakob Scholze, Cameron Schrader, Kat Schwind, Jessica Sponholtz, Tom Trocke, Michael Wasmund, Quinn Wiley.
CALEDONIA: Abbie Bonchek.
FRANKSVILLE: Mitchell Gibson, Konnor Kamm, Grace Klawinski, Amy Kozenski, Julia Schroeder.
KANSASVILLE: Chloey Menarek.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Eric Duda, Mahogany Gayle, Adriana Green, Michael Haase, Dalton Heffel, Daphne Larsen, Grace Lefeber, Hannah Nelson, Justin Norris, Harsh Patel, Catherine Perrault, Tessa Smith, Trevor Smith, Chase Stollenwerk, Terra Tougas, Kara Zamora, Megan Wirtz, Dalon Williams.
RACINE: Eric Barrientez, Hannah Bartelt, Shayla Bedford, Madison Bliesner, Adela Diaz, Zach Gerber, Clare Lehmann, Erin McCauley, Caitlin Mertins, Kymberli Morgan, Liz Nelson, Matt Nelson, Dipal Patel, Kevin Peralta, Patrick Schell, Charlie Shilhavy, Matt Sisak, Sean Steinbach, Anna Thompson, Dominic Van De Water, Allyson Weisbrod, Eryn Weisbrod, Delaney Weissenborn, Matthew Welch.
ROCHESTER: Adrianna White.
STURTEVANT: Myles Fannin, Suzanna Gianou, Aaliyah Trevino.
UNION GROVE: Leah Blasczyk, Blake Sorenson.
WATERFORD: Allyna Asmussen, Annie Benavides, Hope Bergersen, Matt Borchardt, Zack Borchardt, Kayla Brandenburg, Justin Calvino, Chloe Carver, Nolan Cockrell, Erik Dexter, Mackenzie Fry, Abbie Hammer, Amanda Janiszewski, Hannah Kasprzyk, Jessica Marshall, Taylor Nelson, Mason Petrowski, Paige Phillips, Jacob Ready, Jenna Ritzman, Miranda Rubenzer, Jamie Schneider, Ben Schroeder, Kimberly Schwartz, Lucy Sebranek, Ryan Shervey, Kaylee Strasser, Madison Sweeney, Sam Tolliver, Sarah Woulfe, Julie Wisniewski.
UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY
FAYETTE, Iowa — Nicole Gilliam and Natalie Oatsvall of Racine were named to Upper Iowa University's dean's list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2021 semester.
WISCONSIN LUTHERAN COLLEGE
MILWAUKEE — The following Wisconsin Lutheran College students were named to the dean's list for receiving a 3.6 grade point average or higher during the spring 2021 semester:
BURLINGTON: Cassidy Avery, Kendra Boyer, Caelab Caretta.
CALEDONIA: Theresa Tajnai, Travis Yakich.
RACINE: Bradley Bosak, Hannah Burden, Dylan Chirigotis, Sydni Haubrich, Nikola Vidosavljevic.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Christian Lee, Madeline Richio, Elizabeth Rust.
STURTEVANT: Brooke Dir.
UNION GROVE: Sofia Luxem.
WATERFORD: Kayla Pagel, Ashley Pimentel, Rebecca Ratkowski, Grace Weide.