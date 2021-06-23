ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY

TEMPE, Ariz. — Makenzie Spolar of Racine has been named to the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Arizona State University.

Undergraduate students are eligible for the dean’s list if they earn 12 or more graded credit hours during a semester with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

BRADLEY UNIVERSITY

PEORIA, Ill. — Todd Manteufel of Franksville, Hannah Wehr and Jonathan Michel of Waterford were named to Bradley University's dean's list for receiving a 3.5 grade point average or higher during the spring 2021 semester.

CALRK UNIVERSITY

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Caley Vogt of Burlington was named to Clark University's dean's list for receiving a grade point average of 3.65 or higher during the spring 2021 semester.

CARTHAGE COLLEGE

KENOSHA — The following Carthage College students from Racine County were named to the dean's list for receiving a 3.5 grade point average or higher with at least 14 credit hours during the spring 2021 semester: