 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dean's list
0 comments
DEAN'S LIST

Dean's list

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Kayla Maurer and Erica Saunders of Union Grove were named to Cedarville University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.75 or higher during the spring 2021 semester.

HAMLINE UNIVERSITY

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Elizabeth Schauer of Racine was named to Hamline University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2021 semester.

ROCKFORD UNIVERSITY

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Zachary Burzawa of Burlington was named to Rockford University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher with no grades below “C” during the spring 2021 semester.

ROCKHURST UNIVERSITY

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Xitlalli Hernandez of Racine was named to Rockhurst University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2021 semester.

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Morgan McCourt of Burlington was named to the Southeast Missouri State University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3,75 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the spring 2021 semester.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Malaysia welcomes third giant panda baby at zoo

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UW-Parkside receives vision award
A+

UW-Parkside receives vision award

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is the recipient of the 2021 Lifespan Vision Health Award from Prevent Blindness Wisconsin.

2021 Hetland scholarships awarded
A+

2021 Hetland scholarships awarded

RACINE — The Racine Police Department announced the 2021 Officer Hetland Memorial Scholarship recipients. This year’s scholarships were awarde…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News