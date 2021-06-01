CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Kayla Maurer and Erica Saunders of Union Grove were named to Cedarville University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.75 or higher during the spring 2021 semester.
HAMLINE UNIVERSITY
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Elizabeth Schauer of Racine was named to Hamline University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2021 semester.
ROCKFORD UNIVERSITY
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Zachary Burzawa of Burlington was named to Rockford University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher with no grades below “C” during the spring 2021 semester.
ROCKHURST UNIVERSITY
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Xitlalli Hernandez of Racine was named to Rockhurst University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2021 semester.
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Morgan McCourt of Burlington was named to the Southeast Missouri State University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3,75 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the spring 2021 semester.