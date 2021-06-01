CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Kayla Maurer and Erica Saunders of Union Grove were named to Cedarville University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.75 or higher during the spring 2021 semester.

HAMLINE UNIVERSITY

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Elizabeth Schauer of Racine was named to Hamline University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2021 semester.

ROCKFORD UNIVERSITY

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Zachary Burzawa of Burlington was named to Rockford University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher with no grades below “C” during the spring 2021 semester.

ROCKHURST UNIVERSITY

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Xitlalli Hernandez of Racine was named to Rockhurst University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2021 semester.

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Morgan McCourt of Burlington was named to the Southeast Missouri State University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3,75 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the spring 2021 semester.

