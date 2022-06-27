BRADLEY UNIVERSITY

PEORIA, Ill. — These Racine County students were named to the dean’s list for spring 2022 at Bradley University: Todd Manteufel, Franksville; Jonathan Michel, Waterford; Hannah Ramcke, Union Grove. A student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.

CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Kayla Maurer and Erica Saunders of Union Grove were named to the dean’s list at Cedarville University for spring 2022. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester.

CLARKE UNIVERSITY

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Mya J. Johnson of Racine and Hailey A. Huckstorf of Waterford were named to the dean’s list at Clarke University for the spring 2022 semester. The list recognizes students who have earned a 3.65 grade-point average or above on a 4.0 scale.

GEORGIA COLLEGE

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Charlotte Aexel of Wind Lake made the president’s list at Georgia College.

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY

AMES, Iowa — These Racine County students were named to the 2022 spring semester dean’s list at Iowa State University: Sean Lopez Neil, Burlington; Sydney L. Rigert and Emily B. Springer, Kansasville; Madison M. Mohar, Zachary C. Romano and Sophia M. Strobach, Racine; Matthew M. Pink, Union Grove; Ian J. Louis, Waterford. Students must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0

LEE UNIVERSITY

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Lee University congratulates Daniela Frey of Waterford was named to the dean’s list t Lee University for the spring 2022 semester. Recognition is earned by full-time, undergraduate students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.0.

MILWAUKEE SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING

MILWAUKEE — These Racine County students were named to the spring quarter 2022 honors list at Milwaukee School of Engineering: Ashley Hancock and Alexandrea Lemieux, Waterford; Sebastian Ishman, Racine; Andrew Fritchen, Union Grove; William Dudley, Mount Pleasant. Undergraduate students who have earned a GPA of 3.20 or higher out of 4.0 are on the honors list.

Students from Racine County named to the dean’s list are: Serra Brehm, Joshua Fay, Darren Fitch, Jillian Harkness, Allen Johns, Jarred Kohout and Jack Schoepke, Burlington; Alex Dam and Nicholas Moris, Caledonia; John Cisler and Alexander Ottelien, Mount Pleasant; Carson Edquist and Carson Meredith, Union Grove; Reilly Aschenbrener, Carson Barwick, Devin Baumgartner, Trenton Bowser and Cody Hettwer, Waterford; Kristopher Banse, Nicholas Barootian, Cody Friso, William Labeau, Morgan Patch, Kyle Moriarity, Jonathan Riley, Thomas Rouse, Amelia Stork, Augustin Weiss and Joshua Zess, Racine. Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher out of 4.0 are on the dean’s list. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive high honors.

MISSOURI MILITARY ACADEMY

MEXICO, Mo. — Missouri Military Academy (MMA) announced that Clayton D. Nelson of Franksville has earned academic distinction for the 2021-22 school year.

OLIVET NAZARENE UNIVERSITY

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Jared Brewer of Mount Pleasant and Jamie Finn of Racine have been named to the spring dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University. A student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 grading scale to qualify.

RIPON COLLEGE

RIPON — Anabella Kasuboski of Racine was named to the Ripon College Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Students must achieve a 3.4 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale.

UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Lincoln J. Bargender of Caledonia has been named to the dean’s list at the University of Notre Dame for outstanding scholarship during the spring 2022 semester.

UNIVERSITY OF SIOUX FALLS

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Grace Hanel of Racine was named to the University of Sioux Falls’ spring 2022 dean’s list. To qualify, students must earn a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.

UW-RIVER FALLS

RIVER FALLS — The University of Wisconsin-River Falls spring semester dean’s list includes these Racine County residents: Brea Fortier, Kansasville; Miriam Zarling, Mount Pleasant; Cassidy Hanover, Dylan Jensen and Abigail Wick-Lambert, Racine; Rebecca Bender and Taylor Novak, Waterford. A full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0.

UW-STEVENS POINT

STEVENS POINT — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the spring semester of the 2021-2022 academic year. Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.9 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74. Students honored from Racine County are:

Highest honors: Milana Becchetti and Maddi Triplett, Burlington; Carli Uher, Caledonia; Christopher Eaton, Mount Pleasant; Madison Crenshaw, Racine; Olivia Voge, Union Grove; Angela Cairns, Olivia Krumrai and Delaney Romanowich, Waterford; Ryan Kaufman, Wind Lake.

High honors: Abby Morgan and Paige Tello, Burlington; Hailey Merritt, Mount Pleasant; Nathan Grimes, Union Grove; Graeme Gross, Waterford; Andrew Makinen, Wind Lake.

Honors: Kearyn Brennan, Burlington; Natalie Nowak, Caledonia; Madylin Lorey, Union Grove; Grace Ketterhagen, Waterford.

UW-STOUT

MENOMONIE — The following students from Racine County have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester: Joseph Gabor, Burlington; Jon Campbell, Isiah Stinson and Aj Wampole, Mount Pleasant; Susannah Eberhardt and Jenna Johnston, Racine; Sam Bachofen and Ian Williams, Waterford. The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

UW-SUPERIOR

SUPERIOR — The University of Wisconsin-Superior has named the following students to the dean’s list for academic achievement during the spring 2022 semester: Mitch Garcia, Burlington; John Hartman, Mount Pleasant. Students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.50 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

UW-WHITEWATER

WHITEWATER — These students from Racine County were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester:

Burlington: Natalee Bearce, Joey Berezowitz, Ava Bishop, Bryce Boeckenstedt, Hannah Chart, Brooke Chilcoat, Scott Darville, Lauren Dufek, Gavin Foote, Skylar Fry, Jenna Gulig, Caitlyn Jacobsen, Chloe Kleeman, Elizabeth Klein, Frank Koehnke, Ben Laskowski, Tania Limon Ramirez, Shelby Lingar, Joshua Lopez, Adelia Mahaffee, Sarah Mangless, Paige Manssen, Molly Miller, Nicole Miller, Adan Ojeda, Justin Paasch, Dylan Peterson, Tara Petrozelli, Chase Pirocanac, Aryel Plomb, Hanna Robinson, Julie Roznik, Holly Schilz, Cameron Schrader, Heather Smith, Tom Trocke, Michael Wasmund, Scott Werner, Sally Windler.

Caledonia: Abbie Bonchek.

Franksville: Mitchell Gibson, Sydney Groetzinger, Konnor Kamm, Grace Klawinski, Jake Lightner, Julia Schroeder, Kaitlyn Shiels, Tommy Turner.

Kansasville: Alice Fitzpatrick, Sydnie Holmes, Chloey Menarek, Alex Zimmerman.

Mount Pleasant: Josh Abel, C.J. Boebel, Jessica Hatch, Dalton Heffel, Ryan Hokanson, Hannah Nelson, Justin Norris, Brent Ogden, Harsh Patel, Catherine Perrault, Tessa Smith, Trevor Smith, Kaleb Tindall, Terra Tougas, Mason Wagner, Dalon Williams, Kara Zamora.

Racine: Eric Barrientez, Ricardo Carrillo, Victoria Coates, Rachel Dustman, Jaylon Edmonson, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Zach Gerber, Olivia Hauck, Nolan Kraus, Clare Lehmann, Ben Letsch, Erin McCauley, Caitlin Mertins, Dane Pinzino, Colin Ropiak, Patrick Schell, Charlie Shilhavy, Sean Steinbach, Dominic Van De Water, Miranda Ward, Delaney Weissenborn.

Sturtevant: Myles Fannin, Suzanna Gianou.

Union Grove: Allison Carnick, Jesse Moran.

Waterford: Anna Adkins, Allyna Asmussen, Mia Barrett, Annie Benavides, Matthew Buske, Justin Calvino, Erik Dexter, Andrew Christensen, Jack Duerst, Abbie Hammer, Nicholas Hoffman, Emily Human, Amanda Janiszewski, Hannah Jones, Alexandra Kiesler, Michael Kordasiewicz, Matt Korman, Jessica Marshall, Shane Olson, Paige Phillips, Jessica Rawski, Lauren Sankey, Evan Sinda, Kaylee Strasser, Ashlyn Syrett, Sam Tolliver, Jak Wanek, Julie Wisniewski, Sarah Woulfe, Brian Woznicki.

These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.

