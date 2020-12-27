University of Mississippi
OXFORD, Miss. — Liesel R. Summers of Franksville was named to the University of Mississippi’s fall 2020 chancellor’s honor Roll by earning a semester grade point average of 3.75-4.0.
UW-Whitewater
WHITEWATER — These Racine County students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester: Gabrielle Boldt, Caledonia; Amy O’Brien, Burlington.
These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.