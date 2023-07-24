Minnesota State University, Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. — The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (dean's lists) for the past spring semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced. Students qualified for the high honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight "A" average, those who earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average qualified for the honor list. To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
Racine County students who received honors included Megan Schultz of Caledonia, high honor, and Wind Lake, honor.
Rockhurst University
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Xitlalli Hernandez of Racine has been named to the spring 2023 semester dean's list at Rockhurst University. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.
Upper Iowa University
FAYETTE, Iowa — Timothy Peterson of Union Grove was named to the 2023 spring semester dean’s list at Upper Iowa University. A student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester.